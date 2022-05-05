‘This Is Us’ cast posts emotional videos from last day of filming: ‘This Was Us’

The finish line is in sight for the “This Is Us” cast.

Several of the show’s stars have posted videos while getting ready to wrap up shooting the series.

Mandy Moore captured her "last ride" before her final scene with Milo Ventimiglia. @mandymooremm / Instagram

“We’re on our way to film our very last scene,” Mandy Moore said in an Instagram story Wednesday in which she was riding to work with co-star Milo Ventimiglia.

“Together as husband and wife,” Ventimiglia said.

“It’s only fitting we started this show together, and now we’re ending it together. Couldn’t happen any other way, right?” she asked.

“No, it’s the only way,” he replied.

“No, it’s the only way,” she said. “So here we go.”

Chrissy Metz also chronicled the gravity of the moment in her own Instagram story Wednesday.

Chrissy Metz was feeling a lot of emotions as she braced for her last day shooting "This Is Us." chrissymetz / Instagram

“Last time pulling up to my trailer,” she said, while the camera was facing the trailer that said “Toby” and “Kate” on it.

“My last day on ‘This Is Us,’” she then said while looking into the camera.

“Don’t ask me if I’ve been crying on the way to work. No. Don’t ask me if I’m going to cry all day because I’m not. And don’t think I’m going to cry when we wrap today because of course I won’t.”

Moore had also marked the occasion with a photo of empty chairs from the set.

“Last day of work. The greatest 6 years at the best job I’ve ever had. Gratitude, gratitude, gratitude (and definitely lots of tears),” she captioned the post.

Sterling K. Brown joined the chorus of stars sad to see the series come to an end.

“Game. Set. Match!” he captioned a photo of the backs of chairs with his name and the name of the show on them. “One door has closed. Looking forward to what God has in store next. Lotta tears. LOTTA laughs. & a whole lotta hugs! Enjoy the last few…I think we got something special. #ThatWasUs"

“This Is Us” continues its countdown toward the series finale. Three episodes remain, with an all-new one scheduled to air Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET.