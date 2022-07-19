‘This Is Us’ stars celebrate Chris Sullivan’s 42nd birthday with photo tributes

"This Is Us" may have ended, but the family the cast formed is still keeping tabs on one another!

And that means a warm bear hug (on social media) has been sent to Chris Sullivan (Toby) from a range of his former castmates in honor of his 42nd birthday on July 19.

Chris Sullivan at the series finale of "This Is Us" at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on May 22, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Araya Doheny / WireImage

Mandy Moore collected a whole bunch of fun shots of herself with Sullivan and other "This Is Us" stars and shared the carousel on Instagram, writing, "You’re one in a million, @sullivangrams. Happy Bday, dear friend!! Can’t wait to have a breakfast burrito together soon!!"

It's delightful to see her in her "Us" wig again, along with shots of the gang at TCA, holding award statues, hanging out socially and taking selfies.

Meanwhile, his co-star (and in-show wife) Chrissy Metz (Kate) posted Instagram pics of them together and a fierce looking shot of Sullivan solo, writing, "Happy Birthday to one of the coolest, funniest, and most wonderful humans. Wishing you a day and year full of health, happiness, and all of your heart’s desires. 🎉🧁✨❤️I miss you!"

And Susan Kelechi Watson (Beth) added an event pic of herself with Metz and Sullivan on Instagram, writing, "Hey it’s @sullivangrams birthday (#katoby 4evaaaa)!! 😉🥳🎉 #thisisus"

The "This Is Us" cast in Hollywood, California in April 2022 (l.-r.): Milo Ventimiglia, Justin Hartley, Jon Huertas, Susan Kelechi Watson, Chrissy Metz, Chris Sullivan, Mandy Moore and Sterling K. Brown. Lisa O'Connor / AFP via Getty Images

So how did Sullivan himself mark the day on Instagram? With a meme photo of Kermit the Frog sipping tea featuring the words, "Shout out to everybody who told me Happy Birthday & I'll remember the ones who didn't!" superimposed on the picture.

Sullivan himself wrote in the caption, "Feelin’ grateful. Feelin’ groovy. #fortytwomuchcake"