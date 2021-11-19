‘This Is Us’ releases 1st pics from final season

"This Is Us" will begin telling the final chapter in the Pearson family story on Jan. 4 — and we've got a few sneak-peek pics from the season premiere episode, which is titled "The Challenger."

"This Is Us" returns Jan. 4 on NBC. Ron Batzdorff / NBC

The hit NBC drama will kick off its sixth and final season with a 41st birthday celebration for the Big Three: siblings Kate (Chrissy Metz), Kevin (Justin Hartley) and Randall (Sterling K. Brown).

Randall and Beth sit with their daughters during a virtual celebration of the Big Three's 41st birthday. Ron Batzdorff / NBC

One photo suggests that the festivities will happen virtually. Randall and his wife, Beth (Susan Kelechi Watson), and their three daughters, played by Lyric Ross, Faithe Herman and Eris Baker, are seen sitting in front of an open laptop and a three-layered birthday cake.

Kate and her boss (and future husband) Phillip are seen spending time together. Ron Batzdorff / NBC

Another photo shows Kate smiling while spending time with her music teacher boss Phillip (Chris Geere). A glimpse into the future from the season five finale already let viewers know that Kate will split this season from husband Toby (Chris Sullivan), and tie the knot again with Phillip.

Kevin is spotted on a studio lot in one photo. Ron Batzdorff / NBC

In a separate photo, Kevin is seen looking a bit uncertain after his breakup with fiancée Madison. But what's that in the background? A studio soundstage. Does Kevin have a new acting gig?

Rebecca and Jack sit with their children in a flashback photo. Ron Batzdorff / NBC

A sweet flashback photo reminds viewers of how the Pearson story began. It shows Rebecca (Mandy Moore) and Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) sitting at their kitchen table with the younger Big Three, played by Isabella Rose Landau, Kaz Womack and Ca’Ron Jaden Coleman.

Another photo finds the couple looking blissful as they embrace. Ron Batzdorff / NBC

In a final photo of the couple, who never got the chance to grow old together, Rebecca is seen grinning blissfully at Jack as he embraces her in their kitchen.

The photo of the embrace looks similar to one that show creator Dan Fogelman tweeted in early September on the first day of filming season six. "Last first day. Feeling feelings," he captioned the shot.

As for what will happen in the time-jumping show's final season — well, we know to expect plenty of tears, as always. Fogelman tweeted on Nov. 12 that shooting the Pearsons' final chapter had him feeling emotional.

"I’m very excited. I’m also incredibly sad. We’re pretty deep in and Season Six is turning me inside out," he wrote.

The final season of "This Is Us" premieres at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Tuesday, Jan. 4, on NBC.