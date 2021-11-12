Here’s when ‘This Is Us’ will return for its final season

"This Is Us" fans have known for months that the last chapter in the the Pearson family story is right around the corner — and now NBC has released a date for the show's sixth and final season premiere.

The network announced Friday that the hit time-jumping drama, which hasn't aired a new episode since the season five finale in May, will begin its run of final episodes on Jan. 4.

Mandy Moore, who plays family matriarch Rebecca Pearson, celebrated the news of the final premiere date on Instagram, writing, "I’m already crying. Join us January 4th to begin the journey to the finish line. Trust me, it’s the best season yet."

The show's creator, Dan Fogelman, tweeted Friday that shooting the final season has him feeling emotional. "I’m very excited. I’m also incredibly sad. We’re pretty deep in and Season Six is turning me inside out," he wrote.

Back in September, Fogelman whetted viewers’ appetites when he tweeted a photo from the first day of filming season six.

The photo found Moore's character in a flashback embracing her first husband, Jack, played by Milo Ventimiglia, in their kitchen. "Last first day. Feeling feelings," wrote Fogelman.

In May, when NBC announced that "This is Us" would wrap after its sixth season, Fogelman promised the show was ending as he "always intended" it to.

“Whoever casually first said ‘All good things must come to an end’ never had to end their favorite thing,” he tweeted at the time. “While sad to have just 1 season left, also grateful to NBC for letting us end the show how, and when, we always intended. We’ll work hard to stick the landing.”

"This Is Us" returns to the air at 9 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Jan. 4, on NBC.