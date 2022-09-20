'This Is Us' cast posts nostalgic photos to celebrate 6th anniversary of premiere

This is ... six years?

Yeah, we couldn't believe it, either: It's been six years since "This Is Us" premiered on NBC on Sept. 20, 2016!

But several cast members didn't forget, and have been posting on social media with their memories and some awesome photos. We're getting all teared up again just reading them!

(L.-r.) Sterling K. Brown, Susan Kelechi Watson, Justin Hartley, Chrissy Metz, Milo Ventimiglia, Mandy Moore from "This Is Us" Maarten de Boer / NBCUniversal

"You first met the Pearson family 6 years ago today… our forever fam," wrote Chrissy Metz (Kate). "Happy premiere anniversary, #ThisIsUs 💛 Share some of your favorite @nbcthisisus memories below to celebrate."

"I can't," Mandy Moore (Rebecca) commented on her photo, and Sterling K. Brown (Randall) commented, "#GoodTimes."

Chris Sullivan (Toby) posted a slew of pictures through the years with his found family of cast members, writing, "Wow. #ThisIsUs premiered 6 years ago today?!?? Crazy. Even crazier is all the fun we had taking pics with our prop phones…for the first time ever … please enjoy!"

Metz commented on his post, "When I say all of the feels!"

Brown and his on-camera wife Susan Kelechi Watson (Beth) shared a joint post of themselves through the years. Watson wrote, "September 20, 2016. One for the books. The start of R&B.❤️ Tag the R to your B…or the B to your R. We celebrating love y’all!!! #ThisIsUs"

Eris Baker (Tess) commented on the post with emoji hearts.

And Mandy Moore shared on her Instagram story the same image Metz did, writing, "6 years ago, TODAY we met the Pearsons. Wow. What a ride."

She also posted a picture of the cover of Entertainment Weekly declaring "This Is Us" "Fall's Best New Show," along with some amazing backstage and red carpet shots, writing in the caption, "6 years ago today, #thisisus premiered. It feels like yesterday and also a million years ago. So grateful to all of you who came on the ride with us and let us tell this incredible story. Here a few snaps from those first few crazy months (slide 2 was our premiere party at some random sports bar where we all live tweeted the show lol). Missing my Pearson fam a lot today!"