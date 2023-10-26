“The Masked Singer” headed to Hogwarts for “Harry Potter” night during its Oct. 25 episode.

Casting the first spell of the night was Adrienne Bailon-Houghton, who was the Flamingo during Season Two, performing “I Put a Spell on You” by Screamin’ Jay Hawkins.

The panelists themselves were all dressed up in their best “Harry Potter” outfits. Robin Thicke channeled Sirius Black, Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg was almost unrecognizable as Dumbledore, Nicole Scherzinger was the most stylish Hermione Granger and Ken Jeong’s look as Severus Snape made everyone laugh.

Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong and Nicole Scherzinger in the “Harry Potter Night” episode of "The Masked Singer" on Oct. 25, 2023. Michael Becker / FOX

This week, Group B — which consisted of Hawk, Husky and Tiki — once again performed with wild card Sea Queen entering the competition.

However, at the end of the magical night, one star was ultimately unmasked.

What did each contestant perform?

Tiki was up first by performing “Magic” by Pilot, followed by the Husky, who took the stage to sing “Super Freak” by Rick James. Hawk then sang “Every Little Thing She Does is Magic” by The Police, with wild card Sea Queen taking over the competition with a rendition of “Love Potion No. 9” by The Searchers.

Who were in the bottom two?

After audience votes, the celebrities who were in the bottom two were: Tiki and Hawk.

To save themselves, they would go head-to-head in the smackdown portion of the show by singing Lady Gaga’s “Monster.”

Who went home this week?

The Hawk during the Oct. 25, 2023, episode of "The Masked Singer." Michael Becker / FOX

The Hawk was the one who took his last flight, but before he was unmasked, the panelists had another chance to guess who it was.

Thicke guessed it was Ryan Phillippe, while McCarthy Walhberg believed it was Chad Michael Murray, with Jeong calling out Cole Sprouse. As for Scherzinger, she chose Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong.

However, they were all wrong because it was “Teen Wolf” star Tyler Posey. The crowd went wild after the unmasking, with the panelists shocked.

“How did we not get that?” asked Scherzinger, with McCarthy Walhberg adding, “You were unbelievable!”

Thicke, on his end, said, “You brought it every performance. You brought it, you got the crowd hyped up, you electrified us. Great job.”

Posey said he was “flattered” by Scherzinger thinking it was Armstrong. “I really appreciate it. That means a lot.”

When asked by host Nick Cannon why he wanted to be part of the show, Posey said, “I love performing, as they have said, and I just wanted to get a chance to do this.”

“I’m also a little competitive, so I’m a little hurt,” he joked. “But it’s OK. The Hawk forgives.”

Next week, “The Masked Singer” will introduce Group C, who will be singing one-hit wonders . As the season continues, TODAY.com will be updating the contestant reveals. Additionally, later in the season Rita Ora will be replacing Scherzinger when the singer stars in a London West End production.