A new ‘Star Wars’ story is headed to Disney+: Everything you need to know about ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’

The Jedi knight who mentored two generations Skywalkers (to very different degrees of success) is back!

Or, rather, he will be soon.

Disney Plus just released the first teaser trailer for “Obi-Wan Kenobi,” giving “Star Wars” fans a sneak peek of what’s to come on the highly anticipated limited series — while also leaving them with more questions than answers.

But fear not, Padawan learners, here’s everything you need to know before showtime:

When does “Obi-Wan Kenobi’ premiere?

The series, starring Ewan McGregor, launches on Disney Plus on May 25, 2022.

What’s the show about?

While the particular plot points remain a mystery, we do know that Sith Inquisitors figure into the story.

The Sith Inquisition begins. Disney+ / Lucasfilm Ltd.

For those unfamiliar with the Inquisitors in "Star Wars" canon, think of them as the men and women who do the Dark Side's dirty work, including hunting exiled Jedi.

A Sith Inquisitor gets orders. Disney+ / Lucasfilm Ltd.

They first appeared in the animated series "Star Wars Rebels" and have since popped up in comic books and video games. But "Obi-Wan Kenobi" marks the first time fans will have a chance to see them appear in a live-action project.

When does the story take place in the “Star Wars” timeline?

According to a Disney Plus press release, "The story begins 10 years after the dramatic events of 'Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith' where Obi-Wan Kenobi faced his greatest defeat — the downfall and corruption of his best friend and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker, who turned to the dark side as evil Sith Lord Darth Vader."

Anakin Skywalker's turn to the Dark Side in "Star Wars III: Revenge of the Sith." Courtesy Everett Collection

Darth Vader will appear in the new series, played once again by prequels star Hayden Christensen.

What other classic characters are coming back?

Darth Vader and Obi-Wan are far from the only familiar characters making a return in the new series.

Little Luke has no idea a future friend is keeping an eye on him. Disney+

The trailer briefly sees Obi-Wan watching over a someone he won't officially meet until "Star Wars IV: A New Hope" — a young Luke Skywalker.

And where there's Luke, his guardians aren't far behind.

Uncle Owen returns in "Obi-Wan Kenobi." Disney+

Another moment from the trailer reveals the return of Luke's uncle, Owen Lars, played by Joel Edgerton, who also took on the role in "Star Wars II: Attack of the Clones," as well as "Revenge of the Sith." An older version of Uncle Owen appeared in "Star Wars IV: A New Hope."

Who else is in the cast?

In addition to McGregor, Christensen and Edgerton, the "Obi-Wan Kenobi" cast will feature, Moses Ingram, Bonnie Piesse, Kumail Nanjiani, Indira Varma, Rupert Friend, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Sung Kang, Simone Kessell and Benny Safdie.

