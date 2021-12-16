Watch new trailer for ‘How I Met Your Mother’ spinoff starring Hilary Duff

Hulu on Thursday unveiled the trailer for its new comedy “How I Met Your Father,” a spinoff of "How I Met Your Mother."

Shortly after the clip begins, Kim Cattrall, who plays the future version of Hilary Duff’s character, Sophie, appears on screen as the narrator.

“This is the story of how I met your father,” she says directly to the camera.

“It was hard to live in the moment in 2022. There was always someplace else you could be, someone else you could be with,” Cattrall explains in a voice-over before the trailer travels to the present day to introduce Duff’s Sophie.

On “How I Met Your Mother,” which aired on CBS for nine seasons from 2005-2014, Bob Saget served as the narrator, but he did not make an appearance on the show.

Kim Cattrall will narrate the "How I Met Your Mother" spinoff and appear on screen as well. Hulu

The spinoff will focus on Sophie telling her son the story of how she met and fell in love with his father. “How I Met Your Father” will also follow the lives of Sophie’s close-knit group of friends who are trying to navigate the dating scene.

While riding in the car with her friends Jesse and Sid, played by Chris Lowell and Suraj Sharma, Sophie tells them, “I know this might sound crazy, but I’ve been on 87 Tinder dates this year. My last date was the worst one yet.”

The preview then cuts to Sophie going on multiple dates, including one promising romantic evening with Drew, portrayed by Josh Peck, who will be recurring in the series.

Although she seems optimistic that she will write a chapter in her “next great love story,” later in the clip she expresses some doubts.

“We live in confusing times,” she shares. “It’s really hard to meet someone and connect and have it feel easy.”

“How I Met Your Father” also stars Francia Raisa, Tom Ainsley and Tien Tran. Daniel Augustin and Ashley Reyes will join Peck in recurring roles.

Variety confirmed in November that Cattrall will recur on the show, which premieres on Hulu on Jan. 18.

Back in August, Duff teased a first look of the cast on set. “Who’s ready for us??? We may or may not have been sitting in front of a certain someones apartment…. #himyf,” she captioned her Instagram post.

Just like “HIMYM,” the Hulu show will be set in New York. Duff, who is also a producer on the series, has hinted that some of the original cast could drop by the new show.

During an interview with SiriusXM’s "The Jess Cagle Show" earlier this year, Duff revealed, “It does tie in and, you know, hopefully we’ll have some fun guest appearances from the original cast.”

“HIMYM” creators and executive producers Carter Bays and Craig Thomas are reuniting for the spinoff along with original series director and executive producer Pam Fryman.