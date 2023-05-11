Famous group behind the masks of California Roll on ‘The Masked Singer’

“The Masked Singer” semifinals said goodbye to the California Roll.

During the May 10 episode, the five-person group were the latest contestants to be unmasked ahead of the finals. After performing “Breakaway,” by Kelly Clarkson, the panelists guessed who it was, with Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg and Robin Thicke correctly identifying the sushi as Pentatonix.

The two judges were pumped when the well-known a cappella group was unveiled, jumping with excitement.

Nicole Scherzinger had guessed that it was the “Pitch Perfect” cast and Ken Jeong believed it was “In the Heights” stars.

Pentatonix was the act behind the California roll. Michael Becker/FOX

“People know us for our a cappella harmonies, but to do it and rearrange stuff with instruments, we just thought this was a really fun opportunity to do something we’ve never done before,” Kevin Olusola said about what made them join the competition. “And thank y'all for having us on this show.”

Scott Hoying said their strategy going into “The Masked Singer” was to “be as creative as possible.”

“Take a song and totally flip it so you hear it in a way you’ve never heard of before,” Hoying added. “And then just sing in perfect harmony.”

Thicke, meanwhile, praised the group for their harmonies and arrangements, saying, “I thought every time you guys brought us something completely different, it was outstanding.”

Scherzinger — who last week was floored by the UFO’s unveiling — echoed Thicke’s sentiments adding, “You all defy what the human voice can do. I mean, it’s just so innovative and next level, and we have champions. We have grade-A artists on our stage right now.”

It’s down to the wire as “The Masked Singer” heads to the finals. Macaw and Medusa will go up against one another to win the Golden Mask Trophy.