Moose and Scorpio's 'Masked Singer' unveilings reveal 'Cheers' legend and hit reality star

It was “‘80s Night” on “The Masked Singer” and there was no shortage of retro and radical performances.

Two more people were unmasked on the March 29 episode of the competition show, unveiling a “Cheers” legend and reality starlet under the Moose and Scorpio costumes.

After performing “The Power of Love” by Huey Lewis & the News, the Moose was on the chopping block with the panelists taking a turn guessing who it could be. Nicole Scherzinger, Robin Thicke and Ken Jeong all had different guesses, while Jenny McCarthy was the only one to guess correctly as George Wendt was unveiled as the Moose.

After taking off the mask, the actor, known for portraying Norm Peterson on “Cheers,” shared what made him want to be on the show.

“I thought maybe I’d win,” he told host Nick Cannon, as Jeong yelled “Norm, Norm.”

Wendt added that his experience on “The Masked Singer” was “profoundly ridiculous.”

When asked if he had a message for the panelists or fans watching at home, he replied, “Let’s go have a beer.”

George Wendt was the "Cheers" legend under the Moose costume. Michael Becker/FOX ©2023 FOX Media LLC.

The night continued with a second unveiling. When it came to the golden Scorpio, none of the panelists guessed correctly.

Names like Denise Richards, Lisa Rinna, singer Willa Ford and even Heidi Klum were thrown out. However, when it came to reveal the reality star under the mask it was none other than "Selling Sunset" star Christine Quinn.

“I was close with the ‘Selling Sunset’” Thicke said. “Oh man, how close can you get? The first thing I thought of was ‘Selling Sunset’ when I saw the package, when I saw the clues.”

“And then she got me on ‘The Housewives’ tips,” the “Blurred Lines” singer added. “I totally messed it up but it’s so great to have you on. I thought you really rocked it, especially even when you did ‘Hungry Like the Wolf’ and you got on the stage and you bent all the way back.”

Quinn replied to Thicke's comments saying, “I was like, ‘If I’m gonna do it, I’m going out with a bang!’”

The entrepreneur and author has been a fan of the show and enjoyed giving it her all.

“I’ve always loved the show, and I was like, ‘I wanna be on that show. That’s so fun! I wanna do it!’” she told Cannon.

Scherzinger and McCarthy praised Quinn’s enthusiasm and stage presence. “You owned the stage like you’ve done this before, McCarthy said.

“I call myself a closet singer. So the fact that I’m here on the stage singing in front of people just goes to show that anything is possible if you put your mind to it and practice,” Quinn said.

"Selling Sunset" star Christine Quinn was the Scorpio. Michael Becker/FOX ©2023 FOX Media LLC.

Wendt and Quinn's unveilings come a week after WWE champion Alexa Bliss was unmasked as the Axolotl and actor Holly Robinson Peete was dressed as the Fairy.

Season Nine has been full of surprises and legends.

Dick Van Dyke dressed as the Gnome was the first celebrity revealed this season. Michael Bolton as the Wolf, Debbie Gibson as the Owl and Grandmaster Flash as the Polar Bear were just some other stars who have participated in the ninth season of the Fox show.

“The Masked Singer” airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on Fox.