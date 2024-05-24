A beginner's guide to K-drama romances and thrillers available on streaming

Romance novels, spicy books, fan fiction — these days, we’re being inundated with text forms of romance, drama, passion and lust. And we are thankful. But if you want all of that plus pure yearning and desire in just 16 episodes of TV, Korean dramas, also known as K-dramas, are waiting for you.

Korean dramas have been popular internationally for decades and have been a key part of the “Hallyu” wave, a term used to describe the rise in international attention to Korean pop culture. In recent years, streaming services, namely Netflix, have added an extensive collection of Korean programming to their catalog, moving the K-drama from its position as Grandma’s nightly vice on the Korean-language cable channel to something everyone can easily stream anywhere. Whether you want a heartwarming romance or an intense thriller, there’s a K-drama for everyone.

In no order, these are some of the best K-dramas recommended by those at TODAY.com who are brave enough to do the research that requires watching hundreds of hours of television. We do it for YOU.

“Extraordinary Attorney Woo”

Premise: Woo Young-woo is an attorney with autism navigating her first year at a big law firm. Young-woo takes on a variety of legal cases, showcasing her photographic memory and her skill in law. She also tackles bias in the workplace and finds a friend and ally in the kind (and very attractive) paralegal Jun-ho.

Why we rec: You can’t help but root for Young-woo as she figures out professional life and love for the first time. Each character melts your heart (although some take some time to get there), and ‘Extraordinary Attorney Woo’ is a very wholesome, feel-good watch. The show may be familiar to the TikTok crowd, as the handshake between besties Young-woo and Geu-ra-mi went viral. Part-serial legal drama and part-office romance, this sweet drama will make your heart flutter so fast you’ll have to remind yourself to go “Woah, Woah!”

Where to watch: Netflix

“Business Proposal”

Premise: When Shin Ha-ri agrees to go on a blind date in place of her friend, she gets caught in a fake-dating scheme with the CEO of her company, who has no idea the person he’s “seeing” is his employee. As the two get to know each other better, feelings get complicated while Ha-ri works to keep her real identity a secret.

Why we rec: Fake dating to lovers!! Do we really need to say more? Well, we will. This drama also has one of the best kiss scenes of all time and we’d like to thank Kim Mink-kyu and Seol In-Ah for their contributions. There’s also a vital female friendship that truly celebrates one another and a 6’5 man in finance with brown eyes who is jealous and protective over this woman whose family owns and runs a delicious chicken shop!

Where to watch: Netflix

“My Demon”

Premise: After her parents die in a car accident, Do Do-Hee is adopted by a wealthy and powerful family. To accept her rightful place as heiress, she must marry in the next year. She enters a contract marriage with Jeong Gu-won, a demon who temporarily loses his powers after they’re transferred to Do Do-Hee in a freak accident.

Why we rec: If you think your bestie’s ex is the devil, they’ve got nothing on Jeong Gu-Won in this drama. It‘s an enemies-to-lovers romance with baffling family drama and betrayal, plus 2000 years of doppelganger lore.

Where to watch: Netflix

A scene from "The Glory" on Netflix. Graphyoda / Netflix

“The Glory”

Premise: A former victim of violent school bullying plans and seeks revenge on her bullies after becoming a homeroom teacher at the elementary school of the child of her primary tormentor.

Why we rec: A tinge of fluff but mostly violence, 20 years of satisfying revenge plotting, huge twists that will leave you screaming, murder and other criminal activity, and a chess-like game called, “Go.” Literally what more could you want?

Where to watch: Netflix

“Yumi’s Cells”

Premise: Yumi is an ordinary woman whose life is documented in this show from the point of view of her brain cells. Her love-cell falls into a coma following a failed relationship, and game developer Goo Woong tries to wake up Yumi’s love-cell with his simple and honest personality.

Why we rec: This show is a solid and realistic portrayal of dating and heartbreak in your 20s. The drama portrays romance using animated figures that represent each emotion. It’s endearing, embarrassing, funny and absolutely heartbreaking. Honestly, 10/10 if you’re working through navigating difficult emotions in therapy because this drama will make you want to be much kinder to yourself.

Where to watch: Netflix

“Crashing Landing On You “

Premise: Yoon Se-ri, a South Korean heiress, crash lands in North Korea after a paragliding accident. She is found by a captain in the Korean People’s Army, and the two work to get her back home.

Why we rec: OK, political romance!! This woman is ridiculously blown of course while paragliding and accidentally crosses the North Korean border. After a crash landing (get it?) she is shielded and protected by this North Korean soldier. It’s enemies to lovers in its truest form and so much family drama to unpack. And a death at the end that will ruin your evening. Enjoy!

PLUS — the main couple are married in real life now!!

Where to watch: Netflix

“Boys Over Flowers”

Premise: Working-class Jan-di gets caught up in the lives of the uber-wealthy at the elite Shinhwa High School and finds herself in the web of popular boy clique F4 and their brooding leader, Gu Jun-pyo.

Why we rec: Enemies to lovers, rich vs. poor, high school drama and a love triangle? What more can you ask for?

Based on the Japanese manga of the same name, the Korean iteration of “Boys Over Flowers” is a pillar of the late 2000s era of the Hallyu wave. With a theme song you can’t get out of your head and one very iconic kick to the face, this drama was also the breakout role of “Pachinko” star Lee Min-ho’s acting career, and a great chance to see him in the perfect perm.

Where to watch: Netflix

“Our Beloved Summer”

Premise: When a high school documentary goes viral 10 years after its release, former sweethearts Yeon-su and Ung are forced to reconnect in front of the cameras for an onscreen update.

Why we rec: A coming-of-age slow burn, this drama is nostalgia-filled as Yeon-su and Ung reconnect and remember why they didn’t (and why they do) work. It makes us yearn for our first love! This drama also shows off the romantic side of “Parasite” star Choi Woo-shik, who plays Ung.

Where to watch: Netflix

“Thirty Nine”

Premise: Three friends navigate, life, love, and loss as they get ready to turn forty.

Why we rec: That one three-person group chat <3 We are nothing if not Son Ye-Jin’s biggest fans. This time, she stars alongside Jeon Mi-do and Kim Ji-hyun in one of the most beautiful and devastating shows about female friendship. If you liked “Firefly Lane,” this drama will truly rock your world. But bring tissues because each episode will leave you sobbing.

Where to watch: Netflix

“Twenty Five Twenty One”

Premise: In 1998, Na Hee-do is a teenager pursuing her dream of being a fencer. In the present, Kim Min-chae, Hee-do’s daughter, comes across her mother’s diary, which tells the story of her life in the 90s and her love story with Baek Yi-Jin.

Why we rec: Sports and romance! Hee-do is a teen whose only focus in life is to become an Olympic fencer until she falls in love with a young man trying to get his life back together after his family’s humbling financial ruin. Twenty-five years later her daughter, Min-chae is learning about her mom’s first love through her journal entries after running away to her grandmother’s house to escape her mom who “just doesn’t get it.” If you’ve ever wondered what your mom was like as young girl, you’ll love this drama.

Where to watch: Netflix

“Dae Jang Geum” / “Jewel in the Palace”

Premise: Jang-geum works her way from palace cook to the first female royal physician in Joseon Dynasty (14th and 15th century) Korea.

Why we rec: Dae Jang-Geum is a great taste of Korean period pieces. A story of female ambition and empowerment, Jang-geum blends cooking and medicine, which means you’ll also find yourself craving a mouth-watering and healing Korean meal! A classic 2000s drama, we can’t believe it was released over 20 years ago.

Where to watch: Viki

“City Hunter”

Premise: Lee Yoon-sung was taught at an early age that his purpose in life was to avenge his father, who died in a covert operation carried out and abandoned by political officials who, in the present day, hold extreme amounts of power. After landing a job at Korea’s presidential palace, he serves justice as the anonymous “City Hunter.”

Why we rec: This show is an action-packed thriller! K-drama powerhouses Lee Min-ho and Park Min-young make a beautiful (and butt-kicking) couple with great chemistry, and fans of second-gen K-pop group Kara get to see the late Goo Hara as the president’s daughter.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime