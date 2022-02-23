New trailer for ‘The Kardashians’ shows Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker engagement

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have never looked so in love before.

Fans got to see a quick behind-the-scenes look at the oldest Kardashian sister and Barker's engagement in the first official trailer for “The Kardashians” that Hulu released this week.

"Can you believe this is day one?" Kim Kardashian West says in the trailer, as she dines with her family outside.

Barker, who can be seen sitting next to Kourtney Kardashian at a long table with the entire family, flashes his fiancée a smile in one scene as she claps for him while he plays the drums.

The highlight of the trailer, however, is when Kris Jenner appears to get emotional over the news of the couple's engagement.

As clips flash of the couple laughing and toasting to the occasion, the Kardashian matriarch says through tears: "This makes me so happy."

Kardashian West then pokes fun at her past three marriages when she says, "She's never had a reaction like that for me, and it's happened, like, a few times."

Barker thought the joke was so funny that he ended up throwing his head to the side and letting out a huge laugh.

When "The Kardashians" premieres April 14 on Hulu, fans will finally get to see what the famous family has been up to since the last episode aired of their reality show, “Keeping Up With the Kardashians,” in June 2021 after a 14-year run.

There's no doubt that Kourtney Kardashian's engagement to Barker will be one of the most-talked about moments of the series.

Last fall, the 42-year-old revealed she and Barker were taking the next step in their relationship when she shared photos of the musician popping the question to her on the beach.

"Forever," she captioned the photos.

The Blink-182 drummer gave the reality TV star a beautiful ring that appeared to feature an oval diamond set on a delicate band.

Since then, the couple have continued to post multiple photos of themselves hanging out together, and have shared snaps from a trip to Italy last August and a September trip to France.