‘And Just Like That...’ creator has plans for Samantha in Season 2

Although Sarah Jessica Parker and Kim Cattrall couldn't salvage their friendship in real life, that doesn't mean their characters have to be enemies in the "Sex and the City" reboot, "And Just Like That..."

In Season One, the show's creator Michael Patrick King unveiled a new storyline where Cattrall’s character, Samantha, and Parker’s character, Carrie, are no longer friends.

Kim Cattrall (L) and Sarah Jessica Parker in Season One, Episode 10 of "Sex and the City,": The Baby Shower Alamy Stock Photo

The storyline is fitting to their real-life friendship as the two have been in a long-running feud in the media.

Due to Cattrall not wanting to reprise her role as Samantha in the series, “And Just Like That...” shows her character only responding to Carrie's texts in her phone, and King says that those messages will still continue in Season Two.

“Yes!” he told Variety on Tuesday.

In Episode One of the series, Carrie explained how she and Samantha had a falling out.

“I told her that because of what the book business is now, it just didn’t make sense for me to keep her on as a publicist,” Carrie said. “She said ‘fine’ and then fired me as a friend.”

Although they weren't on the best of terms, the two continued their conversation over text and it ended with Samantha telling Carrie that she does want to talk to her in person after Carrie tells her that she's in London, Samantha's new hometown.

While their conversation is never shown, King says that he has a sense of what that could’ve looked like on-screen.

“It’s very funny, because every single one of the writers has a different version of what happened during that conversation,” he said. “So, I think there was some Champagne. I think there was a grownup back and forth, and a love affair that they realized that something’s more important than being afraid to heal.”

Sarah Jessica Parker as Carrie in the "Sex and the City" revival, "And Just Like That..." HBO Max

"I’m sure they had a great night," King added. "To me, they had a great night and things became resolved. Once Carrie let go of an old, old love, one of her current loves came back in.”

After playing Samantha on "Sex and the City" from 1998 to 2004 and the show's two movies in 2008 and 2010, Cattrall knew that she didn't want to continue playing the sex-loving publicist.

“It’s a great wisdom to know when enough is enough,” she previously told Variety.

Cattrall noted that she was done after the second "Sex and the City" movie and when she was asked to do a third movie for the franchise, she stood her ground and said no. However, she says that she still has a soft spot in her heart for Samantha, even though she's moved on in her career.

"I loved her," Catrall said. "I loved her so, so, so much."