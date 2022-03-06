'SNL' star Chloe Fineman channels Anna Delvey in 'Inventing Anna' parody

Chloe Fineman is looking for the VIP treatment!

Last night’s episode of “Saturday Night Live” tackled “Inventing Anna,” the Netflix hit that’s dominated screens across the country. The nine-part miniseries is inspired by the story of real-life swindler Anna Sorokin, who posed as a German heiress known as Anna Delvey.

In the witty sketch, aptly titled “Inventing Chloe,” Fineman is seen watching the hit show in her dressing room when fellow cast member Andrew Dismukes walks by eating a sandwich, which he says was the last one in the writer’s room. Rather than letting it go, Fineman is inspired by Delvey's attitude and decides to try it out for herself.

“Andrew, wait,” she says, before impersonating Delvey’s ambiguous Russian-German accent, “That’s actually my sandwich … My sandwich is in your mouth. Give me my sandwich.”

Dismukes quickly complies, and Fineman realizes just what she can do with this newfound mindset. The next day, she returns to work in a fabulous outfit, complete with Delvey's signature thick black glasses.

She immediately begins to complain about the “basic” food in the office, suggesting an NBC page bring in food that is “more exclusive, more VIP, like Nobu” before she tosses them a card to run for the order. A MetroCard, that is.

Fineman channeled Delvey's demanding attitude - and unwillingness to pay for anything SNL / SNL

Fineman leans deeper into Delvey’s swindler energy, making up fake instructions from Lorne Michaels to con her coworkers. She demands Kyle Mooney’s couch from his office, tells James Austin Johnson that she’ll be portraying President Joe Biden from now on, and informs Michael Che that she'll take over for him on hosting the "Weekend Update," a development he is surprisingly chill about.

Throughout the sketch, Fineman effortlessly works in some of the most iconic lines from the show, like telling anyone who asks about money that a "wire transfer is on the way" and blaming problems on bad cell service.

One moment with the episode’s host, Oscar Isaac, reenacts a scene between Delvey (Julia Garner) and Vivian (Anna Chlumsky) where Delvey tells Vivian that her outfit "looks poor." However, Isaac is baffled by Fineman's dramatic accent, so it takes him a minute to get the message.

Fineman tried out some incredible outfits while she channeled Anna Delvey. SNL / SNL

However, much like they did for Delvey, things came for a screeching halt to Fineman as the bills added up. The page who she sent to order "VIP" food approaches her to ask about the money she owes him.

"I do not have time for this! I do not have time for you," shouts Fineman, quoting another memorable line from the Netflix show, before she falls to the ground repeating "I can pay!" over and over until "SNL" co-star Kate McKinnon helps her up.

“Chloe, I can’t help but notice you’ve been Delvey-ing everyone today,” McKinnon says. “Chloe, you don’t have to do this — the hair, the glasses, the Russian accent that’s also German. You don’t need all that, you’ve just got to be confident, because the real Delvey is inside of you and has been all along.”

After McKinnon’s advice, Fineman is able to fully snap out of it, removing her glasses and handing them over to her castmate. Once Fineman is out of sight, McKinnon reveals her true intentions by slipping on the glasses.

“There can only be one Delvey around here," McKinnon says, before the screen cuts to black.

SNL / SNL

Last night marked the first time that Isaac hosted “Saturday Night Live."

The episode's musical guest was Charli XCX, making her second appearance on the show. She was originally scheduled to perform last December when Paul Rudd hosted for the fifth time, but her performances along with a majority of the show were scrapped due to a rise in coronavirus cases.

