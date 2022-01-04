‘The Crown’ re-creates 1 of Princess Diana’s final public appearances — see the pic

When “The Crown” moves forward with its fifth season later this year, it will also move closer to the end of the story for one royal.

The Netflix drama is set to approach Princess Diana’s final days, as Australian actor Elizabeth Debicki steps into the role of the beloved “People’s Princess." And a new photo from the set offers a sneak peek of what’s to come.

In it, Debicki re-creates one of Diana’s last public appearances and wears a very familiar-looking dress while doing so.

The latest season of "The Crown" will see the re-creation of some of Diana's final days before her tragic 1997 death. SplashNews.com

The set pic shows Debicki depicting the late royal as she attended the English National Ballet’s performance of “Swan Lake” at the Royal Albert Hall in London on June 3, 1997 — just two months before her tragic death.

When looking at the new image alongside a photo of Diana at the event, it’s easy to see the similarities, as both wear sparkling dresses in shades of blue while tuxedoed men surround them.

Diana's necklace from her appearance at the "Swan Lake" performance is missing in the "Crown" photo. Tim Graham / Getty Images

However, the dress Debicki has on isn’t an exact duplicate of Diana's.

In fact, at first glance, it would seem as though "The Crown's" Emmy-winning costume designers didn’t go as far to as they have in other instances to aim for a spot-on replica of Diana's fashions.

At least, until you take a look at another dress Diana wore two years earlier.

Diana at Serpentine Gallery in Hyde Park in 1995. Tim Graham / Getty Images

It seems the costume designers simply combined the sparkling finish of the dress she wore in 1997 with the cut and drape of a blue dress she wore to London's Serpentine Gallery in 1995.

The end result is different than the original, but still instantly recognizable as Diana's iconic style.

