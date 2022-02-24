IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

‘The Crown’ heist: Over $200K of antiques stolen from the set

The items are antiques and valuable to the show, but not priceless.

Aug. 18, 2021
/ Source: TODAY
By Randee Dawn

They weren't the British crown jewels, but they were valuables from Netflix's "The Crown" — and now they're gone.

According to Variety, over 200 items, with a value of around £150,000, or $200,000, were taken from three parked vehicles in Yorkshire, England while the Emmy-winning series filmed its fifth season nearby.

The Coronation Faberge egg is displayed during the exhibition "Treasures of Imperial Russia" in Croatia's Adriatic town of Dubrovnik
The Coronation Faberge egg, as displayed in Dubrovnik, Croatia in 2007. It's similar to the egg taken from "The Crown" set. Nikola Solic / Reuters

A representative from Netflix UK told TODAY that the stolen items include:

  • A replica of a 1897 Imperial Coronation Fabergé coach egg
  • 12 silver candelabra
  • Seven gold candelabra
  • A clock face from a William IV grandfather clock (but not the longcase in which it was enclosed)
  • Russian religious icons
  • A 10-piece silver dressing table
  • St. Louis gilt crystal glassware and decanters

"We can confirm the antiques have been stolen and we hope that they are found and returned safely," said the Netflix UK representative. "Replacements will be sourced; there is no expectation that filming will be held up."

Imelda Staunton (Queen Elizabeth II) in "The Crown."Netflix

A set decorator for the series told Antiques Trade Gazette that the stolen items “are not necessarily in the best condition and therefore of limited value for resale. However, they are valuable as pieces to the UK film industry.”

"The Crown," the show about the British royal family that won an Emmy Award for best drama in 2021, is currently filming Season 5, due out in November. Imelda Staunton will play Queen Elizabeth II, Dominic West will play Prince Charles and Elizabeth Debicki will play Princess Diana.

Randee Dawn

