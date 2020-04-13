'Desperate Housewives,' 'The Nanny' and more virtual cast reunions worth watching

You've been at home for weeks. Maybe you've watched all your favorite TV shows and movies over and over, and listened to your favorite boy bands a little too much. But what if those actors — or musicians —could visit you for once?

Some of the casts of our favorite TV shows and movies have been gathering virtually for very special reunions. Here's our roundup, in case you missed them!

The "Desperate Housewives" gang! The Actors Fund/ Youtube

"Desperate Housewives"

Eva Longoria (Gabrielle), Marcia Cross (Bree), Vanessa Williams (Renee), Dana Delany (Katherine)and Brenda Strong (Mary Alice) all came together on the web series "Stars in the House" to raise money for The Actors Fund during the pandemic — and talk about their show, "Desperate Housewives," which ran from 2004 to 2012. Alas, Teri Hatcher (Susan), Felicity Huffman (Lynette) or Nicollette Sheridan (Edie) were not on hand, but the other ladies were delighted to talk about the show, and had loads of praise for Huffman, who had a tough 2019, due to her role in the college admissions scandal. (Note: The video will play, despite the thumbnail above.)

"The Nanny"

The cast of the Fran Drescher-starring sitcom convened to do a reading of the show's 1993 pilot. "The Nanny Episode 1: Pandemic Table Read" featured Drescher (as fashionable Queens native Fran), Charles Shaughnessy (Maxwell), Daniel Davis (Niles), Lauren Lane (C.C.), Nicholle Tom (Maggie), Benjamin Salisbury (Brighton), Alex Sternin (Eddie), Renee Taylor (Sylvia), Madeline Zima (Grace), DeeDee Rescher (Dottie) Rachel Chagall (Val) and Jonathan Penner (Danny). The series co-creator, and Drescher’s ex-husband, Peter Marc Jacobson, was also on hand, as was Ann Hampton Callaway, who performed the show’s theme song.

"The Office"

During his new web show "Some Good News," "The Office" star John Krasinski (Jim) celebrated the show's 15th anniversary with his co-star Steve Carell (Michael), who noted, "It’s such a happy surprise that after all these years people are still tuning in and finding it even today. It’s pretty cool."

"Frasier"

The stars of the '90s "Cheers" spinoff stopped by "Stars in the House" for a discussion of what made the show, which ran from 1993 to 2004, so much fun. Cast members Kelsey Grammer (Frasier), Jane Leeves (Daphne), Peri Gilpin (Roz) and David Hyde Pierce (Niles) joined "Stars" hosts Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley for their online reunion, which was set to raise money for out-of-work actors during the pandemic.

"Hamilton"

Never underestimate the power of a disappointed 9-year-old: Aubrey, a big fan of "Hamilton," missed out on getting to see the show in New York when Broadway shut down over the pandemic. That led "Hamilton" creator Lin-Manuel Miranda to pair up with Krasinski on his "Some Good News" YouTube show by gathering several members of the original cast (including Leslie Odom, Jr. and Anthony Ramos)! And since Aubrey loves "Mary Poppins Returns," Krasinksi's wife Emily Blunt (who starred in that 2018 film) made a cameo as well.

"Harry Potter"

OK, this wasn't a full "Harry Potter" reunion, but seeing Jason Isaacs and Tom Felton, who played father-son duo Lucius and Draco Malfoy in the films, come together on a video call in support of the British Red Cross was wickedly delightful. The two talked about staying busy, charity and, of course, "Tiger King."

"Hannah Montana"

Miley Cyrus and Emily Osment (Hannah and Lilly) staged a "reunion of the decade" on Cyrus' "Bright Minded" Instagram Live show, sharing behind-the-scenes memories about the Disney Channel series. (We particularly liked the amusing story of how Cyrus lost all her baby teeth before a photo shoot and had to get some fake ones.)

'N Sync

N'Syncers Chris Kirkpatrick, JustinTimberlake, JC Chasez, Lance Bass and Joey Fatone aren't saying "bye, bye, bye" despite the quarantine. Bob Berg / Getty Images

The former boy band members (Justin Timberlake, Joey Fatone, JC Chasez, Lance Bass and Chris Kirkpatrick) have been gathering online to catch up and keep in touch with virtual happy hours that we all wish we could get an invite to. Bass revealed that they were having good times together again during a recording of Andy Cohen's "Watch What Happens Live" recently, noting that they'd been inspired to assemble after doing individual interviews for his podcast "The Daily Popcast."