TV doctors say thank you to real health care workers in sweet video

Patrick Dempsey, Neil Patrick Harris, Zach Braff and other stars who have played doctors on television have created a video thanking health care workers everywhere in their fight against the coronavirus.

Actress Olivia Wilde curated a video featuring a litany of famous faces from shows like "Scrubs," "ER," "Grey's Anatomy" and more.

“Thank you, health care heroes,” Wilde, who appeared on "House," captioned the video. “On behalf of fake doctors everywhere, we want to thank the actual health care superheroes on the front lines of this crisis."

The video also included a call to action for fans and followers to donate to Thrive Global's initiative to raise money for essential resources for first responders who are "risking their lives for us.”

Harris, who became famous playing teenage genius doc Doogie Howser, appears in the video, along with "Grey's Anatomy" cast members Dempsey, Sandra Oh and Kate Walsh.

Oh said, "I wish you all health and safety," before adding a special shoutout to her brother-in-law, who is an ER doctor in Vancouver. "I love you, man," she added, while placing her hands on her heart.

"Scrubs" stars Braff, Donald Faison and Sarah Chalke recorded messages of thanks from their homes. Chalke joked, “I know that they’re recruiting retired doctors and nurses, and if you want to recruit the fake doctors we are ready.”

Also featured was "Nurse Jackie" herself, Edie Falco; Maura Tierney and Julianna Margulies of "ER" fame; and Jennifer Garner, who played a doctor on the big screen in the 2013 film "Dallas Buyers Club."

"No matter how many times we wear scrubs or stethoscopes, none of us can do for society what all of you are doing for us now," Garner said. "Thank you."