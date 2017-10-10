Try not to cry at a photo of Carrie Fisher's dog watching 'Star Wars' trailer

share tweet pin email

Gary the dog has finally seen his mom, Carrie Fisher, for the first time in nearly a year — and their reunion has got us all teary-eyed.

Well, you try not crying when you see the Instagram of Gary watching his late mama in the new "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" trailer, which dropped Monday. We can't see the adorable French bulldog's face, but we are quite sure he is having a super emotional doggy moment.

Just watched the new trailer of The Last Jedi and my mom looks more beautiful than ever. #garymisseshismom #garyloveshismom #garyloveshisfans #garyfisher #thelastjedi #starwars A post shared by Gary Fisher (@garyfisher) on Oct 9, 2017 at 7:36pm PDT

According to People magazine, Gary is currently living with Fisher's assistant Corby McCoin, who like Gary often traveled with Fisher over the years.

Fisher adopted Gary from her daughter, actress Billie Lourd, as a service pet sometime around 2012 to help her deal with bipolar disorder.

Happy Wednesday everyone, I'm back 🐶❤️ #garyloveshisfans #garyloveshismom #garyfisher #garymisseshismom A post shared by Gary Fisher (@garyfisher) on Jul 5, 2017 at 4:19pm PDT

"I live for Gary," Lourd explained on TODAY in 2016. "He was mine first and she actually stole him from me because she fell in love with him."

The pair were inseparable; Fisher even brought the dog with her when they both visited TODAY in 2015.

"Gary is mental also," Fisher told the Herald-Tribune in 2013. "Gary is like my heart. Gary is very devoted to me and that calms me down. He's anxious when he's away from me."

The dog was with her on a Dec. 23, 2016 flight from London when she went into cardiac arrest. He stayed with her while she was in the hospital, but she died four days later at age 60.

Just shared this on twitter and wanted my Instagram fans to have it as well. 🐶❤️ #garyloveshismom #garymisseshismom #garyfisher #garyloveshisfans A post shared by Gary Fisher (@garyfisher) on Jan 17, 2017 at 4:22pm PST

Gary has his own Instagram page, which has over 141,000 followers. The page went quiet after his mom's death but started up again in March.

We are of course glad he's back, and glad to see him reunited — even if only on the small screen — with his beloved mom. We never thought a "Star Wars" movie trailer would make us so emotional!

It must have something to do with the force of their love.

Follow Randee Dawn on Twitter.