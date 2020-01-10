In a new interview with Laura Ingahram, President Donald Trump is speaking out about Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, and Prince Harry since they announced their decision to "step back" as senior members of the British royal family.

"I think it's sad," Trump said during the FOX interview. "(Queen Elizabeth II) is a great woman. She's never made a mistake... She's had like, a flawless time."

Trump: "I just have such respect for the queen, I don’t think this should be happening to her." https://t.co/jAjwy0hV8A — Zeke Miller (@ZekeJMiller) January 10, 2020

"I don't want to get into the whole thing, but I just have such respect for the queen," he added. "I don't think this should be happening to her."

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha Privacy Policy | Terms of Service

Trump's comments come after the couple revealed on Wednesday their intention to step back from their royal duties to work on becoming financially independent and carve out "progressive" new roles. Their surprise announcement also stated their plans to divide their time living in Britain and North America, which fans and experts believe to mean Canada.

This isn't the first time President Trump has made his opinions of the former Meghan Markle public.

In a 2019 interview with the UK newspaper The Sun, he was alerted to comments she made around the time of the 2016 election. In an appearance on Comedy Central’s “The Nightly Show with Larry Wilmore,” Markle called then-candidate Trump “divisive.”

“I didn’t know that,” he said when asked about her comments. “What can I say? I didn’t know that she was nasty.”

When asked whether it was a good thing to have an “American princess,” Trump went to say, “I think it is nice and I am sure she will do excellently.”

Later, Trump clarified his statements, explaining, "I wasn't referring to her — she's nasty. I said she was nasty about me. And essentially I didn't know she was nasty about me."

He added, "So I said, she's doing a good job, I hope she enjoys her life. I think she's very nice. I'll have to be honest, I don't know her."