It's all true: "True Lies" co-stars Jamie Lee Curtis and Arnold Schwarzenegger are together! Again!

At least, they're together for a sweet black-and-white Instagram picture.

"Together again for the first time," wrote Curtis in the caption. "@schwarzenegger You still take my breath away! Older, wiser but still our essential selves. Learning, loving and laughing all the way! #harryandhelen #borisanddoris."

We love that she's included their character and code names as hashtags!

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Jamie Lee Curtis had true chemistry in "True Lies."

"True Lies" came out in 1994 and featured Curtis and Schwarzenegger as a married couple who discover a few things about themselves over the course of the film. Namely, she finds out that he's a super spy — and he finds out his wife can more than hold her own in moments of stress. The film earned Curtis a Golden Globe.

Still, as lovely as the photo is, it's also a bit of a "true lie": Curtis, 60, and Schwarzenegger, 71, have hung out plenty of times since the James Cameron-directed film was released, including at awards ceremonies.

Curtis accepted her Courage to Care award from then-California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger at a benefit in Beverly Hills in 2009. Philip Ramey Photography, LLC / Corbis via Getty Images

The pair were already established stars by the time "True Lies" premiered, and have since gone on to grace the big and small screens ... and in the case of Schwarzenegger, political office: He was governor of California from 2003-2011. Curtis has since assumed a title of her own — thanks to her husband, comedian Christopher Guest, she's now actually a baroness!

Not that it matters too much; we love them both, true lies and all.