Troye Sivan TODAY concert: What you need to know

Troye Sivan is coming to TODAY! The popular singer behind the hit songs "My, My, My" and " Youth" will heat up our Citi Concert Series on TODAY with a performance on Rockefeller Plaza.

The popular singer will perform on TODAY on Monday, May 28.

Details:

  • Date: Monday, May 28
  • Hashtag: #TroyeSivanTODAY
  • Fan Passes: Sign up here for a chance to get special access for you and guest to the show.

General Info:

Viewing is on a first-come, first-served basis on the TODAY plaza, located at 48th Street between Fifth and Sixth Avenues in New York City.

To get the best spot, fans should try to arrive by 5 a.m. Generally, concerts happen rain or shine.

Have more questions? Get all your Citi Concert Series questions answered with our TODAY FAQs.

Check out the lineup for the 2018 Citi Concert Series on TODAY!

Check out the lineup for the 2018 Citi Concert Series on TODAY!

