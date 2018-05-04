Troye Sivan TODAY concert: What you need to know

share tweet pin email

Troye Sivan is coming to TODAY! The popular singer behind the hit songs "My, My, My" and " Youth" will heat up our Citi Concert Series on TODAY with a performance on Rockefeller Plaza.

Hedi Slimane The popular singer will perform on TODAY on Monday, May 28.

Details:

Date: Monday, May 28

Hashtag: #TroyeSivanTODAY

General Info:

Viewing is on a first-come, first-served basis on the TODAY plaza, located at 48th Street between Fifth and Sixth Avenues in New York City.

To get the best spot, fans should try to arrive by 5 a.m. Generally, concerts happen rain or shine.

Have more questions? Get all your Citi Concert Series questions answered with our TODAY FAQs.