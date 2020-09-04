A 'Troop Beverly Hills' sequel is in the works — here's everything we know

Wilderness Girls, are you ready to pitch your designer tents again? A whole new generation will soon be learning how to camp in style from "Troop Beverly Hills."

Sony Pictures has ordered a sequel to the 1989 comedy, which told the story of a pampered Beverly Hills socialite named Phyllis (Shelley Long), who tries to impress her husband by becoming a den mother for her daughter's unruly girl scout troop, Variety reports.

Shelley Long leads her Wilderness Girls in a scene from the 1989 comedy "Troop Beverly Hills." (C)Columbia Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection

Los Angeles-based Israeli director Oran Zegman will mark her feature debut with the untitled sequel. The screenplay will be written by Aeysha Carr, the showrunner of "Woke" who's currently writing Paramount’s reboot of "Planes, Trains & Automobiles."

The original "Troop Beverly Hills" wasn't exactly a box-office smash, nor did it excite critics. But the movie has remained a cult hit for more than three decades thanks to its snappy dialogue and girl-power spirit. The original stars thrilled fans when they reunited in March 2019 to celebrate the film's 30th anniversary for a special segment on Entertainment Tonight.

Long got together with castmates including Tori Spelling, Betty Thomas and Kellie Martin at — where else? —the ritzy Beverly Hills Hotel to share memories from the set. (In one memorable scene in the film, a rain storm prompts Phyllis to cut short a camping trip — so instead she takes the girls to "rough it" at the famed hotel.)

No word yet on who's starring in the new "Troop Beverly Hills," but let's hope they've already memorized the lyrics to the Wilderness Girls song,

"Beverly Hills, what a thrill! Beverly Hills, what a thrill!"