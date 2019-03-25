Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

March 25, 2019, 9:14 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Gina Vivinetto

The Wilderness Girls are together again!

Thirty years after "Troop Beverly Hills" made audiences laugh, cast members Shelley Long, Tori Spelling, Betty Thomas, Kellie Martin and more are reuniting — at the ritzy Beverly Hills Hotel! —to share their memories from the set.

In an Entertainment Tonight special airing Tuesday, the stars share behind-the-scenes tales from the 1989 comedy, which told the story of a wealthy Beverly Hills socialite named Phyllis (Long), who tries to impress her husband by becoming a den mother for her daughter's unruly girl scout troop.

“May I say? I am so proud of these girls and this girl too,” Long tells ET during the special. "And that’s really why I did this, because of the girls. They are so wonderful."

Shelley Long leads her Wilderness Girls in a scene from the 1989 comedy "Troop Beverly Hills." Alamy

In one memorable scene from the movie, a rain storm prompts Phyllis to cut short a camping trip — and instead she takes the girls to "rough it" at the Beverly Hills Hotel.

The movie's cast members reunited for a Entertainment Tonight special airing Tuesday. Alamy

Though it was one of the first big acting roles for future "Beverly Hills, 90210" star Spelling, the movie turned out to be the last time onscreen for Thomas, who played Velda Plendor, the competitive leader of the girls' rival troop.

"I quit acting after that, I was like, 'Help me!'" joked Thomas, who went on to enjoy a successful directing career. (In a fun twist, Thomas directed Long in 1995's "The Brady Bunch Movie.")

Naturally, the reunion finds the ladies getting into the adventurous spirit by chanting the Troop Beverly Hills song.

“We’re the girls from Beverly Hills, shopping is our greatest skill!" they sing together. "We will fight and try real hard, leave behind our credit card!"

"Beverly Hills, what a thrill! Beverly Hills, what a thrill!"

The "Troop Beverly Hills" reunion airs Tuesday on Entertainment Tonight.