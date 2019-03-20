Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

March 20, 2019, 4:32 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Ree Hines

Televised love connections are common enough these days, but it was a different world back in 2002, when the very first season of "The Bachelor" aired — and when a young contestant named Trista Rehn had her heart broken on the show.

Of course, she recovered from that when she went on to become the first leading lady on "The Bachelorette." After all, that's where she met her future husband, Ryan Sutter.

Now, 15 years later, they're still going strong and, as they revealed on the 3rd hour of TODAY Wednesday, their reality TV love story is headed back to the small screen.

Streaming TV service Tubi will have it all — even their wedding special — available to view starting next month, and while that makes Trista smile at the thought of rewatching their early dates and their first kiss, it makes Ryan cringe.

"This has always been my favorite part about it — 15 years ago, we were protected by obsolete technology," he said with a reluctant smile.

Back then they didn't have to worry about embarrassing moments going viral on social media or their kids watching old streaming episodes of mom and dad dating.

The Sutters have two children, 11-year-old son Maxwell and 9-year-old daughter Blakesley, and while the young ones learned how their parents met a couple of years ago, they've never seen it for themselves.

And Trista and Ryan would like to keep it that way.

"I don't know if we'll necessarily pull up the Tubi app and have them watch my season of 'The Bachelorette,'" Trista said, giving it some consideration. "Their parents making out? No, we don't need to be showing them that."

But Ryan, ever the realist, doesn’t think they'll get much of a say in it, since he's sure the kids will figure out how to access the app on their own — as will other people they know and love.

"I was always so comfortable with the fact it was only available on VHS, so I knew no one was ever going to watch it — and now it's caught up with technology," he said. Then, miming someone holding out a phone to him, he added, "I don't want my friends to be, like, 'Remember this?!'"

There is one moment Ryan doesn't mind reliving, and that's their wedding. As for the rest of it, he said, "I would rather that sort of just drifted away."

Alas, it's all drifting back, thanks to Tubi, starting April 1.