Trisha Yearwood tests positive for COVID-19, Garth Brooks quarantining with her

Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood are both quarantining at home in Tennessee but only have one positive test — for now — between the two of them.

Both were exposed to a COVID-19 positive member of their team about a week ago, but severe weather prevented them from getting tested until recently, they announced in a release. Only Yearwood’s results came back positive, but Brooks said he is quarantining with her anyway.

“Anyone who knows me knows my world begins and ends with Miss Yearwood, so she and I will ride through this together,” he said. “And anyone who knows her knows she's a fighter and she's been doing everything right, so I know we’ll walk out the other side of this thing together.”

He said they’ve been tested twice and Yearwood is dealing with some symptoms. Brooks explained that they are both worried about some of the possible long-term effects the coronavirus could have on Yearwood’s voice.

“Living with her, I sometimes take it for granted she’s one of the greatest voices in all of music, so the possible long-term effects on her concern me as her husband and as a fan,” he said in the statement.

“She’s tough. She’s stronger than me,” he said, adding people can send good thoughts and prayers her way. “If anyone asks, that's what you can do for her. That’s what I’m doing”

With Yearwood announcing her official diagnosis, she joins a long list of fellow celebrities who have publicly documented their experience.

Last week, Gwyneth Paltrow opened up about her experience with COVID-19 and the symptoms she has been feeling months after recovering.

"I had COVID-19 early on, and it left me with some long-tail fatigue and brain fog," Paltrow wrote in a post.

Perhaps most notably, Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson were some of the first celebs to go public with their diagnosis, a move which a study later found helped shape public opinion. According to the study, people surveyed who had heard the news said Hanks’ diagnosis “highlighted the reality of COVID-19” and broadened their understanding of not only the severity of the situation but also their susceptibility to the illness.