Trisha Yearwood sure knows how to get to Garth Brooks.

During the 42nd Annual Kennedy Center Honors that aired Sunday night, Yearwood paid tribute to one of the honorees, legendary singer Linda Ronstadt, by covering her classic hit “You’re No Good.” Yearwood's sweet performance left Brooks, her husband of 14 years, choked up.

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha Privacy Policy | Terms of Service

As Yearwood sang, the cameras cut away to Brooks, who appeared to be a little teary.

He wasn’t the only one stirred by Yearwood’s performance, either. Rita Wilson was spotted singing along, as was Kevin Jonas of the Jonas Brothers. Ronstadt, 73, dabbed her eyes with a tissue before Yearwood even sang one word of the song.

Brooks, of course, knows a thing or two about getting people to cry through music. Last month, the country crooner brought Kelly Clarkson to tears when he serenaded her with an acoustic version of his cover of Bob Dylan’s “To Make You Feel My Love” when he appeared on her talk show.

At the Kennedy Center Honors, Yearwood also belted out “Don’t Know Much” with Aaron Neville, who recorded the massively popular Grammy-winning duet with Ronstadt in 1989.

Superstar Carrie Underwood also took part in the festivities, taking the stage to cover a pair of Ronstadt’s hits, “Blue Bayou” “and “When Will I Be Loved.”

The kids' TV program “Sesame Street,” actress Sally Field, conductor Michael Tilson Thomas and the band Earth, Wind & Fire were also honorees at this year's Kennedy Center Honors, which took place Dec. 8 in Washington, D.C.