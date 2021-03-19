Trisha Yearwood joins Garth Brooks in 1st interview since she had COVID-19

Garth Brooks welcomed a special guest during his appearance on Friday’s episode of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.”

Brooks' wife Trisha Yearwood popped in while he was chatting with guest host tWitch for her first interview since she contracted the coronavirus.

“She’s doing great,” Brooks said before she joined. “And I gotta tell you, man, I’m not a guy that believes in pyramids or stars lining up and stuff, but I do believe in the power of prayer and I think the second that everybody knew that she was kind of facing this thing, here came all the thoughts and all the prayers and it worked and she’s more gorgeous than she’s ever been.”

Brooks also said she appears to be fully healthy once again.

“She seems to be a hundred percent. She got real, at the end there during fatigue, she got real impatient, really kind of mean and sassy and I thought, ‘Well, she’s back to herself,” he said, drawing laughter.

The couple, who has been married for 15 years, had to quarantine together, which they used as a chance to work on their relationship.

“I think 99.9 percent of the people wouldn’t have done what I do, but I thought since we’re here and we ain’t got nowhere to go, let’s just attack some of the hardest things over the 15 years that bugs one of us, right?” he said.

“And it was like living in a little house, tWitch. It was like you couldn’t go anywhere, so you couldn’t walk away from the conversation. And I thought it was great. I think we came out on the other end even closer and tighter than when we went in.”

He then brought Yearwood into the interview.

“We spent basically this whole year ... we’re together most of the time, but everybody’s been home, so yeah, there’s nowhere to run,” she said. “And it’s good. If you can talk about the hard stuff, it’s good, and we’re in this for the long haul, so you’re stuck with me. And I am sassy again, so I am feeling good. Everything’s fine.”

Brooks continues to bask in the afterglow of his performance at President Biden’s inauguration, when he performed “Amazing Grace” and went viral for embracing all the former presidents in attendance.

“I don’t know if there is a record for this, but there should be. Who gets to hug the most presidents in less than 13 seconds. I think that would be me,” he joked.

Brooks also raved about Lady Gaga’s rendition of the national anthem, saying she was “great.”

One thing he didn’t discuss with her — and never has — is the cover of Gaga and Bradley Cooper’s “Shallow” that he and Yearwood performed last year during a livestream concert shortly after the quarantine went into effect. The couple says they have yet to talk with Gaga and Cooper about their version of the Oscar-winning song, which Brooks has also sung with Kelly Clarkson.

“No, as long as we don’t, we think they love it,” Yearwood said.

“We both know them and they’re very, very sweet to us, but they haven’t ever said anything. We’ve never said anything and I’m wondering if, like us, they’re too scared to even mention it,’ Brooks added.

