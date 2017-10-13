Trisha Yearwood dressed up as husband Garth Brooks, and we're kind of terrified

share tweet pin email

We've still got a little over two weeks before Halloween makes our lives delightfully terrifying again, but it looks like somebody wanted to get ahead of the game.

Meet Trisha Yearwood, who dressed up as her husband Garth Brooks for this weekend's edition of her Food Network show, "Trisha's Southern Kitchen":

Yep, that's Yearwood with her shaped eyebrows and big blue eyes peeping out from behind that bushy beard and black cowboy hat, and we're starting to feel all confused.

She posed for the pic with her pal, hairstylist Glenda Martin, who dressed up as Yearwood in a truly delightful curly blonde wig and brown blazer.

"We got the wig and teased it up a little bit," Martin explained in a video of them wearing the outfits that Yearwood posted on Facebook. "And then we sprayed it a little bit so it was the perfect Trisha Yearwood."

If you want to see just how accurate that wig is, check out Yearwood with her formerly big-haired self, from this fun throwback picture she posted in September:

That time when I laid on the floor next to my 1991 self... #GarthinSiouxFalls A post shared by Trisha Yearwood (@trishayearwood) on Sep 24, 2017 at 9:38pm PDT

Yearwood, 53, and Brooks, 55, have had something of a slow-burning romance: They started out as friends and colleagues in the late 1980s, but didn't get married until 2005. And all these years later, they clearly still have a lot of playfulness in their relationship.

Hanging backstage with the entertainer of a lifetime #luckygirl #ThatKiss #CMAawards50 A post shared by Trisha Yearwood (@trishayearwood) on Nov 2, 2016 at 6:43pm PDT

Hey, you can never start Halloween too early for us! Hat's off (or on, in this case) to you, Trisha!

Follow Randee Dawn on Twitter.

For more Halloween costume ideas, check out TODAY's comprehensive guide to all things spooky, scary and (of course) funny.