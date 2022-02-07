Hoda and Jenna want to send you on a trip

Official Rules

PRELIMINARY INFORMATION: NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. A purchase will not improve your chances of winning. Void where prohibited. The TRIP A DAY GIVEAWAY Contest (“Contest”) will begin on February 10, 2022 at 10:00 A.M. ET and end on February 18, 2022 at 5:00 P.M. ET (“Contest Period”). All times in the Contest refer to Eastern Time (“ ET”). Contest is subject to all applicable federal, state and local laws. PRIZE (AS DEFINED BELOW) DOES NOT INCLUDE ACCOMMODATIONS, PARKING OR TRANSPORTATION BEYOND THAT SPECIFIED BELOW.

ELIGIBILITY: Open only to permanent, legal United States residents who are physically residing in one (1) of the forty-eight (48) continental United States or the District of Columbia (excluding Alaska, Hawaii, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Virgin Islands and other United States territories), and who are twenty-one (21) years of age or older and of the age of majority in their state of residence as of the start of the Contest Period , and are physically present at event. Officers, directors, and employees of Contest Entities (as defined below), members of these persons’ immediate families (spouses and/or parents, children, and siblings, and each of their respective spouses, regardless of where they reside), and/or persons living in the same households as these persons (whether or not related thereto) are not eligible to enter or win the Contest. Contest Entities, as referenced herein, shall include NBCUniversal Media, LLC and the TODAY Show (collectively, “Sponsors”), both located at 30 Rockefeller Plaza, New York, NY 10112, and the following “Prize Provider(s)”: CCLV Luxury Hotel, LLC d/b/a Waldorf Astoria Las Vegas, 3752 Las Vegas Blvd S Las Vegas, NV 89158; Club Med Sales, Inc., 6505 Blue Lagoon Drive, Suite 225, Miami, FL 33126; Andronis Concept Wellness Resort, Epar.Od. Firon-Ias, Thira 847 00, Greece; Sierra Orlando Properties, LP dba Caribe Royale Resort Suites, 8101 World Center Dr. Orlando, FL 32821; TR Big Sur Management LLC, as agent of Encinitas Beach Hotel Venture, LLC, a Delaware limited liability company, d/b/a Encinitas Beach Resort, 2100 N Coast Hwy 101, Encinitas, CA 92024, and each of Sponsors’ and Prize Providers’ respective parent, subsidiary, and affiliate companies, and their administrative, advertising, and promotion agencies, and any other entity involved in the development, administration, promotion, or implementation of the Contest. Trip (defined below) must be completed by 02/25/2023 (or on such other date designated by Sponsor(s) and/or Prize Provider(s) in their sole discretion) or Prize (defined below) will be forfeited.

TO ENTER: As part of your Entry (defined below), you will be required to submit an original video ("Video") on the following theme: “Submit a creative video that showcases why you want to go on a trip”. Video may be referred to herein as “Submission” or “Submissions.” Submission must have been created by you. Video must not be longer than ninety seconds (:90) in length. If Video exceeds ninety seconds (:90) in length, only the first ninety seconds (:90) will be judged. Video must be original and submitted in the English language. If any minors appear in a Submission, the entrant must be that minor’s parent and/or legal guardian. Submission cannot have been created professionally. Submissions with watermarks are not eligible. You must submit the Submission according to the instructions provided on the applicable website. You must have the permission of any person who appears or is identified or otherwise referred to in your Submission.

To enter the Contest, during the Contest Period, visit https://www.today.com/hoda-and-jenna (the “Website”), click on the Contest link, and follow the provided instructions to complete and thereafter submit the entry form, which includes your full name, email address, telephone number, and Video (the “Entry”).

If you choose to submit your Entry via your web-enabled mobile device, data rates may apply. See your wireless service provider for details on rates and capabilities.All Entries become the property of Sponsors and will not be acknowledged or returned.

You must submit the Submission as part of your Entry to enter the Contest.By entering the Contest, entrants grant Sponsors the non-exclusive, royalty-free, and irrevocable rights to use, reproduce, copy, publish, display, distribute, perform, translate, adapt, modify, and otherwise exploit the Submissions and to incorporate the Submissions in other works in any and all markets and media worldwide in perpetuity. Entrants warrant that they have the sole and exclusive right to grant such rights to Sponsors and that Sponsors' reproduction, publishing, displaying, and/or other use of the Submissions will not infringe on any rights of third parties, including, without limitation, copyright, trademark, privacy, or publicity, or create claims for defamation, false light, idea misappropriation, intentional or negligent infliction of emotional distress, or breach of contract. If any Submission contains material that is violent, pornographic, obscene, illegal, inappropriate, or racially or morally offensive or if any Submissions do not comply with these Official Rules or meet Sponsors' standards for any reason, as determined by Sponsors in their sole discretion, such Submissions (and the related Entries) may be rejected as ineligible for consideration and/or deleted from the website. Entries must comply with all applicable laws, rules, and regulations. Sponsors shall have no obligation to copy, publish, display, or otherwise exploit the Submissions. Sponsors may choose to broadcast on-air and/or display on the website a selection of Submissions as determined by Sponsors in their sole discretion. By entering the Contest, each entrant agrees to the posting of such entrant’s name and Submission on the website and/or on Sponsors’ social media pages, including, but not limited to, Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

Limit one (1) Entry per person during the Contest Period. Multiple Entries received from any person beyond this limit will void all such additional Entries. Entries generated by a script, macro, or other automated means or by any means that subverts the entry process will be disqualified. Entries must be received before February 18, 2022 at 5:00 P.M. ET be eligible for the Contest. Sponsors' computer shall be the official timekeeper for all matters related to this Contest.Entries that are incomplete, garbled, corrupted, fraudulent, or unintelligible for any reason, including, but not limited to, computer or network malfunction or congestion, are void and will not be accepted. In case of a dispute over the identity of an entrant, the authorized account holder of the email address used to enter will be deemed to be the entrant. “Authorized account holder” of an email address is defined as the person who is assigned to an email address by an Internet access provider, online service provider or other organization that is responsible for assigning email addresses for the domain associated with the email address submitted at the time of Entry. Entry constitutes permission (except where prohibited by law) to use entrant’s name, city, state, likeness, image, and/or voice for purposes of advertising, promotion, and publicity in any and all media now or hereafter known, throughout the world in perpetuity, without additional compensation, notification, permission, or approval.

JUDGING AND WINNER NOTIFICATION: On or about February 21, 2022, one (1) or more qualified judges selected by Sponsors (“Judges”) will review all eligible Entries received during the Contest Period and select five (5) potential winners (collectively, "Winners", each a “Winner”) based on the following judging criteria (“Judging Criteria”): Originality (25%), Creativity (25%), Production Quality (25%), and Storytelling (25%). The selection and review process may occur on a rolling basis as Entries are received. There will be a total of five (5) potential Winners selected during the entire Contest Period In the event of a tie, the Judges will break the tie by selecting the tied entrant who received the highest points from the Judges for Storytelling as the potential Winner. In the event a tie remains, the tied entries will be judged by an additional tie-breaking judge, using the Judging Criteria, to determine which of the tied entrants will be the potential Winner.

Decisions of Sponsors and Judges are final and binding with respect to all matters related to the Contest. Winning is subject to verification of eligibility. Sponsors reserve the right to select fewer than five (5) Winners (or none at all) or to extend the Contest Period if the Contest does not receive a sufficient number of eligible and qualified Entries, as determined by Sponsors in their sole discretion. Sponsors will make two (2) attempts to notify potential Winners at the phone number and/or email address submitted at the time of Entry. Sponsors may share each potential Winner’s name and contact information with Sweepstakes Entities and/or Prize Provider, as applicable, if necessary.Potential Winner(s) (or, if potential Winner is a minor in their state of residence, such potential Winner's parent or legal guardian) may be required to execute and return an affidavit of eligibility, release of liability, and, except where prohibited, publicity release (collectively, “Contest Documents”) within seven (7) days of such notification. Noncompliance within this time period will result in disqualification, and, at Sponsors' sole discretion an alternate potential Winner may be selected from the remaining eligible Entries based on the Judging Criteria. If any potential Winner cannot be reached, is found to be ineligible, cannot or does not comply with these Official Rules, or if Prize (as defined below) or Prize notification is returned as undeliverable, such potential Winner will be disqualified and time permitting, at Sponsors' sole discretion, an alternate potential Winner may be selected from the remaining eligible Entries. Limit one (1) Prize (defined below) per family or household.

PRIZE: There will be five (5) prizes awarded (collectively, "Prizes", each a “Prize”) to the Winners; one (1) Prize will be awarded to each Winner. Prize will consist of the following: trip giveaway including hotel accommodations and roundtrip airfare for two (2) people. Trip valid for one year from the airdate.

Each Winner will receive the Prize corresponding to the Selection in which their Entry was selected. For purposes of clarification, Winner from Selection 1 will receive Prize 1, Winner from Selection 2 will receive Prize 2, et seq. The Prizes will consist of the following:

Prize 1: Prize 1 will consist of a trip for Winner and one (1) guest ("Guest") to Waldorf Astoria Las Vegas (“Trip 1”). Trip 1 will include the following: (a) roundtrip air transportation for Winner and Guest from a major airport located within the United States near Winner’s place of residence (as selected in Sponsors' sole discretion) to a major airport located in Las Vegas, NV; (b) four (4) nights’ hotel accommodations (as selected in Sponsors' sole discretion) for Winner and Guest at Waldorf Astoria Las Vegas 3752 Las Vegas Blvd S. Las Vegas, NV 89158; (c) Signature Three Hour Luxury of Time Spa Treatment for two (2) people. Trip valid for one (1) year from airdate; blackout dates apply.

Prize 2: Prize 2 will consist of a trip for Winner and one (1) guest ("Guest") to the Club Med Cancún Yucatán (“Trip 2”). Trip 2 will include the following: (a) roundtrip air transportation for Winner and Guest from a major airport located within the United States near Winner’s place of residence (as selected in Sponsors' sole discretion) to a major airport located in Cancún, Mexico; (b) four (4) nights’ hotel accommodations (as selected in Sponsors' sole discretion) for Winner and Guest at Club Med Cancún Yucatán Nizuc, Carretera, Zona Hotelera, 77500 Cancún, Q.R., Mexico, including unlimited daily food and beverage options, 25+ included activities, and daily/nightly entertainment for two (2) people. Trip valid for one (1) year from airdate; blackout dates apply.

Prize 3: Prize 3 will consist of a trip for Winner and one (1) guest ("Guest") to the Andronis Concept Wellness Resort (“Trip 3”). Trip 3 will include the following: (a) roundtrip air transportation for Winner and Guest from a major airport located within the United States near Winner’s place of residence (as selected in Sponsors' sole discretion) to a major airport located in Santorini, Greece; (b) four (4) nights’ hotel accommodations (as selected in Sponsors' sole discretion) for Winner and Guest at Andronis Concept Wellness Resort Epar.Od. Firon-Ias, Thira 847 00, Greece. Includes complimentary floating breakfast for two (2) people. Trip valid for one (1) year from airdate; blackout dates apply.

Prize 4: Prize 4 will consist of a trip for Winner and one (1) guest ("Guest") to the Caribe Royale Orlando (“Trip 4”). Trip 4 will include the following: (a) roundtrip air transportation for Winner and Guest from a major airport located within the United States near Winner’s place of residence (as selected in Sponsors' sole discretion) to a major airport located in Orlando, Florida; (b) four (4) nights’ hotel accommodations (as selected in Sponsors' sole discretion) for Winner and Guest at Caribe Royale Orlando, 8101 World Center Dr. Orlando, FL 32821. Will include daily buffet breakfast at the resort’s Tropicale Restaurant and dinner nightly at any of the resort’s restaurants including fine dining for two (2) people. Alcoholic beverages are not included in dining experiences. Will also include a custom massage for two (2) people at The Island Spa. Trip valid for one (1) year from airdate; blackout dates apply.

Prize 5: Prize 5 will consist of a trip for Winner and one (1) guest ("Guest") to the Alila Marea Beach Resort (“Trip 5”). Trip 5 will include the following: (a) roundtrip air transportation for Winner and Guest from a major airport located within the United States near Winner’s place of residence (as selected in Sponsors' sole discretion) to a major airport located in San Diego, CA; (b) four (4) nights’ hotel accommodations (as selected in Sponsors' sole discretion) for Winner and Guest at Alila Marea Beach Resort, 2100 N Coast Hwy 101 Encinitas, CA 92024. Complimentary one-hour surfing lessons for (2) two people with partner Fulcrum Surf School, use of Electra Go! electric bikes for two (2) people, beach concierge services and use of the Alila surf board quiver for two (2) people, and morning ocean-front yoga class for two (2) people also included. Trip valid for one (1) year from airdate; blackout dates apply.

GUEST-RELATED: If Winner chooses to partake in any portion of the Prize with fewer than one (1), or no, Guest, the remaining elements of Prize shall constitute full satisfaction of Sponsors' Prize obligation to Winner and no additional compensation will be awarded. Guest, if any, may be required to execute and return releases of liability and, where legal, publicity releases (collectively, “Guest Documents”), which must be returned with the Sweepstakes Documents, or Guest portion of the Prize will be forfeited. If Guest is a minor, Winner must be such minor’s parent or legal guardian and must execute and return the Guest Documents on minor’s behalf. Winner or Guest must be at least twenty-one (21) years of age at the time of Prize redemption in order to check into the hotel.

HOTEL: Prize does not include incidental charges, extras, and/or gratuities. Prize does not include alcohol. Additional restrictions may apply. Reservations are subject to availability. Prize is subject to blackout dates, including holiday days, and other dates as determined in Sponsors' and/or Prize Provider sole discretion.

MERCHANDISE: Prize will be awarded “as is” with no warranty or guarantee, either express or implied by Sponsors.

TRAVEL: PRIZE DOES NOT INCLUDE ACCOMMODATIONS, PARKING, OR TRANSPORTATION BEYOND THAT SPECIFIED ABOVE.

Estimated Retail Value (“ERV”) of Prize 1 is four-thousand two-hundred twenty-five dollars and 66/100 ($4,225.66). ERV of Prize 2 is three-thousand six-hundred dollars and 0/100 ($3,600.00). ERV of Prize 3 is six-thousand five-hundred sixty-nine dollars and 87/100 ($6,569.87). ERV of Prize 4 is four-thousand three-hundred dollars and 0/100 ($4,300.00). ERV of Prize 5 is three-thousand nine-hundred ninety dollars and 0/100 ($3,990.00). Total ERV of all Prizes is twenty-two thousand six-hundred eighty-five dollars and 53/100 ($22,685.53). Actual Retail Value (“ARV”) of Prize may vary. Any difference between ERV and ARV will not be awarded. If Prize includes a Trip, ARV may vary based on, among other things, availability, existing rates at time of booking, dates of travel, and point of departure. For any Prize with a fair market value (“FMV”) of six hundred dollars ($600) or greater, Sponsor will furnish an Internal Revenue Service Form 1099 to Winner for the FMV of Prize for the year in which Prize was made available to Winner.

All details of Prize will be determined in Sponsors' sole discretion. Sponsors reserve the right to substitute Prize (or portion thereof) with a similar prize (or prize element) of comparable or greater value. All taxes and other expenses, costs, or fees associated with the acceptance and/or use of Prize are the sole responsibility of Winner. Prize cannot be transferred by Winner or redeemed for cash and is valid only for the items detailed above, with no substitution of Prize by Winner. If Prize is unclaimed within a reasonable time after notification from Sponsors, as determined in Sponsors' sole discretion, it will be forfeited, and time permitting, an alternate Winner may be selected from the remaining eligible Entries at Sponsors' sole discretion.

TRAVEL: Trip must be completed by February 25, 2023 (or on such other date designated in Sponsors' and/or Prize Provider's sole discretion) or Prize will be forfeited. The Trip awarded to the Winner must be taken within dates designated by the Sponsors or the Prize will be forfeited. Travel arrangements must be made through Sponsors' agent, on a carrier of Sponsors' choice. Certain travel restrictions and blackout dates may apply. Sponsors have the right in their sole discretion to substitute ground transportation for air transportation depending on Winner’s place of residence. If Winner resides within one hundred (100) miles of the Prize location, Sponsors reserve the right in their sole discretion to substitute ground transportation and/or parking for air transportation. Winner and Guests must travel together on the same itinerary, including the same departure date, destination and return date, and must have valid travel documents (e.g., valid government issued photo ID and/or passport) prior to departure, and failure to do so will result in forfeiture of Prize. Sponsors will not replace any lost or stolen tickets, travel vouchers or certificates. Once travel commences, no unscheduled stopovers are permitted; if an unscheduled stopover occurs, full fare will be charged from stopover point for the remaining segments, including return, of the Trip. Sponsors are not liable for any expenses incurred as a consequence of flight cancellation/delay. Trip may not be combined with any other offer and travel may not qualify for frequent flyer miles. All travel and lodging will be at the risk of Winner and Guest. Winner is solely responsible for all expenses and costs associated with acceptance and/or use of Prize not specifically stated herein as being awarded, including, without limitation, any and all taxes and other expenses, costs, or fees associated with the acceptance and/or use of Prize, travel insurance, ground transportation, security and airport fees, taxes, insurance, gasoline, meals, gratuities, and souvenirs. Sponsors shall have the right, but not the obligation, to make any deductions and withholdings that Sponsors deem necessary or desirable under applicable federal, state and local tax laws, rules, regulations, codes or ordinances.

All parts of the Prize are subject to availability, and subject to change or cancellation without written notice or warning. Should an act of God, hurricane, war, fire, riot, earthquake, act of public enemies, actions of governmental authorities, epidemics, pandemics and the spread of infectious diseases, including without limitation COVID-19 (as defined by the World Health Organization and any of the strains, variants or mutations thereof), and any related governmental or judicial actions, including but not limited to travel restrictions, taken in connection with, or as a response to, any such event, or any other event beyond the reasonable control of a party, whether or not existing, known, foreseen or foreseeable at the time this Contest occurs, render the redemption or fulfillment of all or a portion of the Prize delayed, hindered, adversely affected, impracticable, or impossible, Sponsors in their sole and absolute discretion, reserve the right to evaluate, make modifications to, and restructure the redemption and fulfillment processes and timelines for the Prize, or portion thereof, that Sponsors are responsible for, which may include, but is not limited to, providing additional time for redemption and/or fulfillment. Sponsors may modify and/or restructure the Prize or portions thereof to comply with government orders or guidelines and Sponsors' and/or Prize Provider's health and safety requirements. In addition, Winner and Guest should be aware of and comply with government guidelines regarding travel restrictions and mandatory quarantines before traveling. Should the Prize, or a portion thereof, become unavailable Sponsors shall make reasonable efforts to provide Winner with substitute experiences and/or items of a similar nature and value for that portion of the Prize that is unavailable. If no substitute prizing is reasonably available then the remaining components, if any, of the Prize shall constitute full satisfaction of Sponsors' Prize obligation to Winner, and no other or additional compensation will be awarded.

Prize fulfillment and related activities will take place on a date and time designated by Sponsors and only when and in a manner that it is safe to do so, as determined in Sponsors' sole discretion in consultation with appropriate health and safety experts. Winner and Guest, if any, must follow all instructions given by representatives of Sponsors and/or Prize Provider at all times.

In connection with any visit to any location in connection with the Prize, please be advised that Sponsors' and/or Prize Provider's policies, CDC guidelines, and the recommendations of health officials must be followed. Please note that any public location where people are present provides an inherent risk of exposure to COVID-19, and Sponsors and Prize Provider cannot guarantee that any person will not be exposed during a visit.

If required, Winner and Guest, if any, must cooperate with Sponsors' inquiries related to public health matters and follow Sponsors' related rules and processes, including, but not limited to, disclosures or processes recommended or required by public health authorities to protect the health and safety of Winner , Guest, and others. Winner and Guest may be subject to health screenings (which may include, but are not limited to, temperature checks, symptom screening, lab testing, and/or other medical exams) to be conducted by Sponsors , Prize Provider, or their designee(s) prior to or during the fulfillment of the Prize and related activities. Failure to fully comply with Sponsors' requests or requirements may result in forfeiture of the Prize or portions thereof, as determined in Sponsors' discretion.

During a period starting approximately four (4) weeks before participation in activities related to the Prize and ending approximately four (4) weeks after participation in the last of such activities (such period(s) subject to change based on medical guidance, and/or policy guidance), Winner and Guest may be required to inform Sponsors, upon Sponsors' request, about matters relating to communicable illnesses and safe fulfillment of the Prize and related activities, including, without limitation: (a) medical symptoms; (b) travel history; (c) recent contact with others who have displayed symptoms of or have otherwise been confirmed to have a communicable illness; and (d) active public health orders issued by a civil authority or any similar public health mandate (e.g., order to quarantine, order to stay at home, order to disclose communicable illness) to which Winner and/or Guest are subject.

CONDITIONS: By entering the Contest, each entrant agrees for entrant and for entrant’s heirs, executors, and administrators (a) to release and hold harmless Contest Entities and each of their respective officers, directors, agents, and employees (collectively, “Released Parties”) from any liability, illness, injury, death, loss, litigation, or damage that may occur, directly or indirectly, whether caused by negligence or not, from such entrant’s participation in the Contest and/or entrant’s acceptance, possession, use, or misuse of Prize or any portion thereof (including any travel related thereto); (b) to indemnify Released Parties from any and all liability resulting or arising from the Contest and to hereby acknowledge that Released Parties have neither made nor are in any manner responsible or liable for any warranty, representation, or guarantee, express or implied, in fact or in law, relative to Prize, including express warranties provided exclusively by prize supplier and/or Prize Provider that are sent along with Prize; (c) if selected as a Winner, to the posting of such entrant’s name on the Website and the use by Released Parties of such name, city, state, likeness, image, and/or voice for purposes of advertising, promotion, and publicity in any and all media now or hereafter known, throughout the world in perpetuity, without additional compensation, notification, permission, or approval, and, upon request, to the giving of consent, in writing, to such use; and (d) to be bound by these Official Rules and to waive any right to claim any ambiguity or error therein or in the Contest itself, and to be bound by all decisions of the Sponsors, which are binding and final.Failure to comply with these conditions may result in disqualification from the Contest at Sponsors' sole discretion.

ADDITIONAL TERMS: Sponsors reserve the right to permanently disqualify from any promotion any person they believe has intentionally violated these Official Rules. Any attempt to deliberately damage the Contest or the operation thereof is unlawful and subject to legal action by Sponsors, who may seek damages to the fullest extent permitted by law. The failure of Sponsors to comply with any provision of these Official Rules due to an act of God, hurricane, war, fire, riot, earthquake, terrorism, act of public enemies, actions of governmental authorities outside of the control of Sponsors (excepting compliance with applicable codes and regulations), or other “force majeure” event will not be considered a breach of these Official Rules. Released Parties assume no responsibility for any injury or damage to entrants’ or to any other person’s computer relating to or resulting from entering or downloading materials or software in connection with the Contest. Released Parties are not responsible for telecommunications, network, electronic, technical, or computer failures of any kind; for inaccurate transcription of Entry information; for errors in any promotional or marketing materials or in these Official Rules; for any human or electronic error; or for Entries that are stolen, misdirected, garbled, delayed, lost, late, damaged, or returned. Sponsors reserve the right to cancel, modify, or suspend the Contest or any element thereof (including, without limitation, these Official Rules) without notice in any manner and for any reason (including, without limitation, in the event of any unanticipated occurrence that is not fully addressed in these Official Rules). In the event of cancellation, modification, or suspension, Sponsors reserve the right to select Winners in a random drawing from among all eligible, non-suspect Entries received prior to the time of the event warranting such cancellation, modification, or suspension. Notice of such cancellation, modification, or suspension will be posted on the Website. Sponsors may prohibit any Entrant or potential entrant from participating in the Contest, if such Entrant or potential entrant shows a disregard for these Official Rules; acts with an intent to annoy, abuse, threaten, or harass any other Entrant, Sponsors, or Sponsors' agents or representatives; or behaves in any other disruptive manner (as determined in Sponsors' sole discretion). Sponsors reserve the right to modify these Official Rules for clarification purposes without materially affecting the terms and conditions of the Contest.

DISPUTES: The CONTEST is governed by, and will be construed in accordance with, the laws of the State of NEW YORK, and the forum and venue for any dispute shall be in NEW YORK, NEW YORK. If THE controversy or claim is not otherwise resolved through direct discussions or mediation, it shall THEN be resolved by FINAL AND binding arbitration administered by JUDICIAL ARBITRATION AND MEDIATION SERVICES, INC., in accordance with its Streamlined Arbitration Rules and Procedures or subsequent versions thereof (“JAMS Rules”). The JAMS Rules for selection of an arbitrator shall be followed, except that the arbitrator shall be experienced and licensed to practice law in NEW YORK. All proceedings brought pursuant to this paragraph will be conducted in the County of NEW YORK, NEW YORK. THE REMEDY FOR ANY CLAIM SHALL BE LIMITED TO ACTUAL DAMAGES, AND IN NO EVENT SHALL ANY PARTY BE ENTITLED TO RECOVER PUNITIVE, EXEMPLARY, CONSEQUENTIAL, OR INCIDENTAL DAMAGES, INCLUDING ATTORNEY’S FEES OR OTHER SUCH RELATED COSTS OF BRINGING A CLAIM, OR TO RESCIND THIS AGREEMENT OR SEEK INJUNCTIVE OR ANY OTHER EQUITABLE RELIEF.

WINNER ANNOUNCEMENT: For the names of the Winners, available after February 25, 2022, either (a) visit https://www.today.com/hoda-and-jenna, (b) send an email to christine.henderson@nbcuni.com with “TRIP A DAY GIVEAWAY Contest” in the subject line, or (c) send a self-addressed, stamped envelope to: TRIP A DAY GIVEAWAY Contest, 30 Rockefeller Plaza, Floor: 5, 524W-9, New York, NY 10112, Attn: Christine Henderson. The email and stamped envelope must be received by March 4, 2022.