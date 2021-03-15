Trevor Noah pokes fun at royal family in Grammys opening monologue

Forget the music. Grammy Awards host Trevor Noah wants to talk about one of the world’s biggest stories.

The "Daily Show" star opened Sunday night’s ceremony with a monologue in which he took a moment to poke fun at the drama surrounding Prince Harry and the former Meghan Markle following their bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey last week.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, could not escape Trevor Noah's opening monologue. Samir Hussein / WireImage

Noah, who opened the show outside of Los Angeles' Staples Center, pointed out that the evening’s nominees would be sitting at tables in a tent for their awards.

“So right now there's more tension in that tent than at a family reunion at Buckingham Palace,” he quipped as he walked down a red carpet out of the tent toward the show’s actual stage.

Noah did crack jokes, but he also used his monologue to put people at ease.

Trevor Noah arrives at the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards, ready to make people laugh. Jordan Strauss / AP

“Welcome to the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards. My name is Trevor Noah and I’ll be your host tonight as we celebrate the last 10 years of music that got us through the last 10 years of coronavirus,” he said to open the broadcast. “I know it's been one year, but it feels like 10."

Noah also did his best to keep things upbeat and remind people of better times.

“Tonight, we’re hoping that this is all about what 2021 can be,” he said once he arrived inside of the Staples Center. “Full of joy, new beginnings and coming together — never forgetting what happened in 2020, but full of hope for what is to come.”