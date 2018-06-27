Treat your mom with a trip to the 'Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again!' London premiere

share tweet pin email

Have the time of your life at the London premiere of "Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again!"

The sequel to the 2008 musical "Mamma Mia!" brings back some of the original cast, including Meryl Streep and Pierce Brosnan, but also introduces some new faces to the group like Lily James and yes, Cher!

We want to offer you and the mom in your life a chance to attend the star-studded London premiere of "Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again!" All you have to do is send us a video that's up to 60-seconds explaining why your mom deserves the trip. Please do not include any music in the video.

Entrants must also have a valid passport.

Fill out the information and upload your video below.

Entries close July 5 at 12 p.m. EST.

"Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again!" opens in theaters on July 20, 2018.