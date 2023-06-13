Taylor Kinney says late 'Chicago Fire' co-star Treat Williams was a 'father figure'

Taylor Kinney is remembering his late friend and "Chicago Fire" co-star Treat Williams, who died in a motorcycle accident earlier this week.

“My thoughts and prayers are with Treat’s family,’ Kinney, 41, told People in a statement.

“He played my father on 'Chicago Fire,' and was a father figure to everyone on set," Kinney, who plays Taylor Severide, continued. "I’ll always relish our conversations and his uncanny ability to light up a room. We all send love, he will be missed.”

On the show, Williams' character, Benny Severide, died of a stroke.

Taylor Kinney as Kelly Severide, Treat Williams as Benny Severide on "Chicago Fire." NBC

On June 12, Williams' family announced he had died in a motorcycle accident in Dorset, Vermont.

“As you can imagine, we are shocked and greatly bereaved at this time," the actor's family wrote in a statement.

After the news was released, many of Williams' friends and former co-stars paid tribute to the actor.

Matt Bomer, who played Williams’ son in “White Collar,” said, “This is a tough one, and I don’t like doing this on social media, but I want to share what an absolute treasure Treat Williams was both as an actor and a person. I was so honored that he agreed to play my father on White Collar, and he jumped in and made every day on set a joy."

Treat Williams attends a special screening of The Congressman at The Bryant Park Hotel on April 27, 2016 in New York City. Craig Barritt / Getty Images

"He taught me in the most beautiful way — through patient example. He’s one of the few actors I’ve worked with who always checked in on me — even years after we worked together," he continued. "Treat — you were an amazing actor and an even better person and I will miss you. I count myself so blessed to have known you. My heart goes out to your wife and children. Rest in Peace my friend."

Williams shared his kids, Gill and Elinor, with his wife, Pam Van Sant.