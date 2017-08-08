Goldie Hawn mourns best friend on Instagram: 'Treasure each other'

Goldie Hawn is known for her comedy chops, and often shares funny photos on Instagram.
But on Monday she shared a heartbreaking bit of news, along with a throwback photo:
"Please treasure each other," she captioned the black-and-white photo, which showed her and her closest friend smiling together. "Best friends get us through." We don't have any specific information as to the friend's name or the circumstances, but we can completely empathize: Having a best friend is a true gift, and losing that gift hurts like nothing else.
Hawn paired the photo of her with her pal alongside a picture of her 4-year-old granddaughter Rio hugging her own best friend:
In happier news, Hawn recently shared photos of her enjoying the summer with longtime partner Kurt Russell:
Yep, that's the Goldie we know!
Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell join Hollywood Walk of Fame togetherPlay Video - 1:02
