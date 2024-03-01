Taylor Swift thought Travis Kelce was 'funny' before they dated, 'SNL' star says

Travis Kelce was making Taylor Swift laugh months before the two lovebirds became a couple.

“Saturday Night Live” star Ben Marshall and his partners in the Please Don’t Destroy comedy trio, John Higgins and Martin Herlihy, recalled that the “Karma” singer was impressed with Kelce’s comedy chops when the Kansas City Chiefs tight end hosted the sketch comedy show in March 2023 following the Chiefs’ Super Bowl win.

“We worked with both Taylor and Travis Kelce, like, before they got together,” Marshall said when Please Don’t Destroy appeared recently on Mike Birbiglia’s “Working It Out“ podcast.

“We — and we can cut this out if you guys don’t want to say this — but she kind of told us that she watched his ‘SNL’ episode and saw him in our video, and was like, ‘Oh, this guy seems funny,’” recalled Marshall.

Taylor Swift thought Travis Kelce was "funny" when he hosted "Saturday Night Live" in March 2023, according to members of the show's comedy team Please Don't Destroy. SNL via YouTube

Marshall suggested that Please Don’t Destroy was at least partially responsible for the Swift-Kelce romance.

“So, like, a little bit (we) brought them together,” he joked.

The trio considered sharing what Swift had told them about Kelce when they appeared on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” last fall, said Marshall.

They changed their minds when they thought of how upset fans would be with them if Swift and Kelce were ever to part ways.

“We were like, ‘I think that if then they ever break up, we will somehow be, like, pinned for causing this disaster,’” said Marshall, adding, “It’s just a very precarious situation because people have such strong feelings about that."

Swift attended several of Kelce's games during the recent football season. Patrick Smith / Getty Images

Swift teamed up with Please Don’t Destroy in November 2021 when she and then-“SNL” cast member Pete Davidson filmed a music video roasting the trio called “Three Sad Virgins.”

The Grammy winner hosted “SNL” for the first time — and also appeared as the episode’s musical guest — in November 2009. She’s made appearances on "SNL" several times since then.

Kelce teamed up with Please Don’t Destroy for a short video during the episode of the show he hosted a year ago. The three-time Super Bowl winner played an over-the-top self-defense instructor who helps Marshall and his partners finally earn the respect of the show’s interns.

The NFL star earned raves for his comic skills on the show, which saw him portraying a host of quirky characters, including a pink-suited gentleman who lunches with his American Girl dolls at an American Girl Cafe, and a hunky reality show contestant who hooks up with the show’s grossest cast member.

Kelce and Swift both returned to “SNL” for the Season 49 premiere on Oct. 14, 2023.

Swift made a surprise cameo to introduce the night’s musical guest, rapper Ice Spice, who sat alongside Swift when she attended the recent Super Bowl, which the Chiefs also won.

Meanwhile, Kelce made a surprise appearance in a sketch making fun of the NFL’s newfound Taylor Swift obsession.