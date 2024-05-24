Create your free profile or log in to save this article

From Argentina to Australia, Travis Kelce has traveled around the world to see his girlfriend Taylor Swift perform during her epic "Eras Tour" stops.

Will the Kansas City Chiefs tight end be in the audience during the "Eras Tour" shows in Portugal on May 24 and 25?

It's not a reach: Kelce has already confirmed that he would be attending some of the European leg of the tour, which kicked off in May.

He already attended Swift's fourth and final night in Paris, her 87th show. At the concert, she wore an outfit that fans thought was a nods to the Chiefs' yellow and red colors — and Kelce, who wears No. 87.

“Oh, you know I gotta go support. You know it," he told “Entertainment Tonight" in April.

“We’re both very career-driven. We both love what we do, and any chance that I can show my support to her — and knowing that she’s showing me all the support in the world throughout the season — it’s just been an amazing experience getting to know Tay,” he said.

During the same interview, he marveled at the fact that Swift was playing London's Wembley Stadium eight times, calling it "mind-blowing." The tour's European leg concludes in August in London.

The NFL is currently in its offseason. The Chiefs team has voluntary weekends of organized team practice activity, or OTAs, planned for May 20 to 22, May 28 to 30, June 4 to 7, but not this weekend.

Their mandatory minicamp is June 11 to 13, when Swift is performing in the United Kingdom.

Swift attended 13 of Kelce's Chiefs games last year, including their Super Bowl victory.

During her interview for Time Person of the Year, Swift said she and Kelce are just "showing up for each other" by attending one another's public events.

“When you say a relationship is public, that means I’m going to see him do what he loves, we’re showing up for each other, other people are there and we don’t care,” she said. “The opposite of that is you have to go to an extreme amount of effort to make sure no one knows that you’re seeing someone. And we’re just proud of each other.”