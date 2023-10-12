Did Travis Kelce attend the 'Eras Tour' movie premiere with Taylor Swift?

As Traylor rumors heat up, fans are dying to know if Travis Kelce attended the premiere of Taylor Swift's upcoming film “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour" in Los Angeles on Oct. 11.

Well unfortunately for many Traylor supporters, the NFL star wasn't in attendance. His absence was likely due to his scheduled Oct. 12 game in Kansas City, which was the next day.

But even though he wasn't there, Swifties still got to a chance to see their favorite person in action on the red carpet.

For the event, which was held at AMC The Grove 14, Swift arrived around 5:30 p.m. P.T., in a breathtaking Oscar de la Renta gown that featured many floral cutouts.

Taylor Swift attends the "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour" Concert Movie World Premiere at AMC The Grove 14 on October 11, 2023, in Los Angeles, California. John Shearer / Getty Images for TAS

While striking a few poses for the paparazzi, Swift then turned her attention towards the crowd, whom she took many photos with.

Swift was joined by other celebrities, including Simu Liu, Maren Morris, Flavor Flav and the Queen Bey herself, Beyoncé.

On Instagram, Swift shared a fun video of her and Beyoncé sitting next to each other in the theater while Bey playfully threw some popcorn on the floor.

"I’m so glad I’ll never know what my life would’ve been like without @beyonce‘s influence," Swift captured the video. "The way she’s taught me and every artist out here to break rules and defy industry norms. Her generosity of spirit. Her resilience and versatility. She’s been a guiding light throughout my career and the fact that she showed up tonight was like an actual fairytale. 😇🙏."

On Sept. 24, dating rumors started to heat up between Kelce and Swift when the pop star was spotted at one of his Kansas City Chiefs games.

Swift, who is known to be an Eagles fan, was seen cheering for Kelce alongside his mom, Donna Kelce, in the club seats.

After that, Swift attended an Oct. 1 Chiefs game at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, where the Chiefs won 23-20 over the New York Jets.