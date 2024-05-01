Months after moving out of his house over safety concerns, Travis Kelce says he can no longer receive mail at home.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end broached the topic during the latest episode of "New Heights," the podcast he co-hosts with his brother, retired Eagles player Jason Kelce.

During the new episode, which premiered on May 1, Jason Kelce mentioned that he and his wife Kylie Kelce have hired professional organizers to help them with a spring cleaning project. Travis Kelce said he also hired organizers for his home in Kansas City, calling the experience "the best."

Afterwards, Travis Kelce explained why he chooses not to receive mail at his home anymore.

“The one thing you don’t realize, that when somebody posts your house online, that everybody now has your address and people just send stuff to your house,” he said. “So I literally stopped getting mail to my house. I had to stop. I had to literally tell the post office and everybody to, like, stop bringing stuff to my house.”

Jason Kelce understood his brother's concerns but joked that he could be missing out on some fun freebies since he no longer receives mail.

"But then there's some stuff that comes and it's pretty cool," he teased.

Travis Kelce stood his ground.

“Anything sent to my house, send right back to the sender,” he replied. “So anybody that’s just sending random s--- to my house, uh, it’s not getting to me.”

In February, Jason Kelce revealed that Travis Kelce had to move for "safety reasons" after his relationship with Taylor Swift attracted so much attention.

“It’s crazy what it opens up opportunity wise. It’s crazy to feel how much joy you bring people or how much you affect people’s daily lives,” Jason Kelce said.

Acknowledging the "drawbacks" that come along with dating a famous pop star, Jason Kelce continued, saying, “Travis knows way more than I do,” he said. “He had to completely move out of his house.”

Jason Kelce said people "were just staying by" his brother's house once they realized where he lived.

“And the first day he moved in the new house, a gated community, somebody knocks on the back door — a window — of the house,” he said.