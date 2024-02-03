Travis Kelce reveals how he gained confidence after being a ‘shy kid’

Travis Kelce has a sweet back story behind his present day confidence.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end has recently seen a lot of camera, including appearing in several big name commercials.

When asked at a press conference ahead of Super Bowl 58 on Sunday, Feb. 11 where he gets his confidence to appear on camera, the NFL star attributed it all to home videos shot by his mom, Donna Kelce.

“She had that camera on me at all times, seeing what silly stuff I’m going to do next,” he added. “Honestly, I’ve just always been comfortable in the rooms that I’ve been in and just been fortunate that I’ve been able to look into a camera with ease.”

As a self-described “shy kid,” Kelce said that in addition to his childhood home videos, being an athlete helped him grow his confidence.

“You probably won’t believe it, but I was a shy kid growing up until I got onto the sports field, or the court, or the ice rink, and then I let my personality show a little bit more because I was having fun,” he explained. “I was having success, and that’s just propelled me to have confidence in life.”

Kelce's confidence and energy is not just contained to himself, either.

When a reporter asked if his teammates looked to him for “energy” during the week and on game day, he explained, “I think I can help channel that mindset, that mind frame, that desire, that focus to lean on the guy next to you and play a little bit harder for the guy next to you.”

Kelce said that Andy Reid, head coach for the Chiefs, has been instrumental in advocating for him and his boisterous personality too.

“I’m very fortunate I’ve been here with Coach Reid because he’s helped me learn while showing my personality, my passion, my energy for the game, all while trying to channel that professionalism to not hurt the team,” he explained.

Earlier in the press conference, Kelce also opened up about the post game celebration on Sunday, Jan. 28 after the Chiefs defeated the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship.

After the win, Kelce was able to have special moments with his parents, Donna and Ed Kelce, as well as a sweet moment with on the field with Taylor Swift. In a viral moment shared across social media, the “Karma” singer stepped back to let her boyfriend have a moment with his older brother, Jason Kelce.

“It’s another memory in the journey that we get to cherish,” he said. “I’m fortunate that I got all the support I need off the field. It gives me a reason to play that much harder on the field.”