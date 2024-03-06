Jason and Travis Kelce looked like they had a great time at the Cleveland Cavaliers game Tuesday night.

On March 5, the pair were seen chugging beers that they got from the Cavs’ mascot Moondog during the game against the Boston Celtics at Cleveland's Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

Beverages in hand, the burly brothers smiled and clinked cups before downing the frothy brews in mere seconds, prompting big cheers from the crowd.

The official TikTok page of the Cleveland Cavaliers captioned the video, "The Kelce Brothers DELETED these beers. 🔥😂."

In the comments, fans hailed the brothers' latest fun moment.

"Jason did the typical older brother move. Act not interested then move quicker suddenly. He power moved that chug to win," one said.

The Kelce brothers grew up outside of Cleveland. They both attended Cleveland Heights High School and were inducted into the school’s Distinguished Alumni Hall of Fame in 2018. They also both played football at the University of Cincinnati.

"The one thing I love most about these two are that they don’t forget there roots and where they came from. I’ve seen a lot of people do. 👏🏼👏🏼," one person wrote.

At the game, the pair also got a bobblehead figurine of themselves, while Jason Kelce was honored with with a framed Cavs jersey.

The pair also met Cleveland Cavaliers forward Dean Wade, who racked up 20 points in the win over the Celtics. A TikTok video captured the charming moment.

Jason Kelce's appearance at the Cavs game came after he tearfully announced his retirement from the NFL after 13 seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles."

"I must admit, I am officially overrated. Vastly overrated," he said in his speech. "It took a lot of hard work and determination getting here. I have been the underdog my entire career, and I mean this when I say it, I wish I still was."