Travis Kelce is seemingly a fan of both Taylor Swift and her music.

On Friday, Oct. 27, fans spotted him dancing to Swift's song "Shake It Off" from her album "1989" while he attended the first game of the World Series between the Texas Rangers and the Arizona Diamondbacks in Arlington, Texas. The Rangers won 6-5.

In a videos from the game, Kelce grooves to the hit song as cameras show him on the big screen and the crowd cheers. His moves came just hours after Swift released "1989 (Taylor's Version)."

His dance wasn't the only way Kelce has supported Swift, who he's rumored to be dating, amid the rerelease of her fifth studio album. On Sept. 24, as romance rumors reached a fever pitch due to the singer's appearance at a Chiefs game, Kelce wore a blue and white set by KidSuper Studios named “1989 Bedroom Painting Set.”

Kelce and Swift have been spending time together ever since Kelce tried to make a move on her during her "Eras Tour" stop in Kansas City.

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, left, and singer Taylor Swift leave Arrowhead stadium after an NFL football game between the Chiefs and the Los Angeles Chargers Oct. 22. Charlie Riedel / AP

“I was disappointed that she doesn’t talk before or after her shows because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings. So I was a little butthurt I didn’t get to hand her one of the bracelets I made for her,” the Kansas City Chiefs tight end said on the July 26 episode of his “New Heights” podcast.

However, everything seemed to have worked out for Kelce as Swift has now attended four of his last five games. The Chiefs are notably 4-0 with the singer in attendance, and stats show that the tight end has performed better at games she's cheered on.

After Swift attended the Chiefs-Bears game, Kelce said it was great to see how fans reacted to her being in the stadium.

“I just thought it was awesome how everybody in the suite had nothing but great things to say about her. You know, the friends and family. She looked amazing,” he said on the Sept. 27 episode of “New Heights." “Everybody was talking about her in a great light and on top of that, the day went perfect for Chiefs fans, of course.”

Kelce added that he'll never forget that game as Swift attended alongside his mom, Donna.

“To see the slow-motion chest bumps, to see the high fives with mom, to see how Chiefs Kingdom was all excited that she was there, that s--- was absolutely hysterical,” he said. “It was definitely a game I’ll remember, that’s for damn sure.”