Jason Kelce coaches brother Travis Kelce on how to hold his baby: 'Just like a football'

Travis Kelce is having a ball of time as an uncle.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end makes various appearances in his older brother Jason Kelce's new documentary "Kelce." The Amazon Prime documentary follows Jason Kelce as he takes on what he believes would be his final year in the NFL as a center for the Philadelphia Eagles. Still, it’s his brother's sweet moment meeting his newborn niece that will steal your heart.

Towards the end of the nearly two-hour documentary, Travis Kelce is seen sitting on a sofa alongside Jason Kelce, who has his newborn daughter, Bennett Llewellyn Kelce, in his arms.

"So good ball security," Jason Kelce guides his brother as he hands the newborn over.

"Oh hey, girlie," Travis Kelce coos as he adjusts to support his niece's head in his hand and pulls her into his chest.

“Just like a football,” Jason adds, instructing him on how to secure his daughter.

Jason Kelce and his wife, Kylie Kelce, welcomed Bennett — their third child — back in February. She came just weeks after her dad and Uncle Travis played against one another in the 2023 Super Bowl. Her uncle's team ended up winning. At the time, Kylie Kelce brought her OB-GYN to the game just in case she went into labor. And that wasn't the only thing at risk during the game. The baby's name was also a gamble during the game.

In an interview with People, Kylie Kelce said, “We don’t have a name, but my husband keeps making the joke that if she does come while we’re out there that we’ll name her Super, which is one of the most absurd things I’ve ever heard of in life.”