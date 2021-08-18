13 years after a deadly crash that scarred him both physically and emotionally, Travis Barker is flying again, and he's doing it in love.

The Blink-182 drummer posed in front of a plane with his girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian. According to People, the couple, who have been dating since January 2021, flew to Cabo for vacation.

"With you anything is possible," Barker captioned the post that shows Kardashian being lifted in an embrace, passionately kissing him. Kardashian, 40, commented, "Anything and everything with you 🖤."

The flight marked the first time the 45-year-old has flown since a deadly accident that killed four of the six passengers. The 2008 crash happened after a private plane he boarded skidded off the runway and burst into flames after striking an embankment. Both pilots died, as well as Barker's assistant and security guard. The accident also left Barker with third-degree burns on 65% of his body.

Barker's famous friends expressed their support in the comments section of the post.

Kim Kardashian commented, writing, "THE CUTEST EVER."

Khloe Kardashian also chimed in, saying, "Love conquers ALL."

Earlier this year, Barker opened up to Men's Health about the toll the incident took on his life.

"I was dark,” he recalled. “I couldn’t walk down the street. If I saw a plane (in the sky), I was determined it was going to crash, and I just didn’t want to see it.”

"I was told I wasn’t going to run again because I had so many grafts on my feet, and there was even talk of me never playing the drums again,” he added. "As soon as I could walk, I could run. As soon as I could move my hands and my hands healed, I was playing drums. And now I’m in better shape than I’ve ever been."

But he was determined to get on a plane again.

"I have to,” he said. "I want to make the choice to try and overcome it.

“There’s a million things that could happen to me. I could die riding my skateboard. I could get in a car accident. I could get shot. Anything could happen. I could have a brain aneurysm and die. So why should I still be afraid of airplanes?"