There’s no question that Travis Barker’s latest tattoo is stunning — a set of smoky eyes in a hyper-realistic style, with subtle shading and every last eyelash defined.

The question is: Whose eyes are they?

Kourtney, is that you? @travisbarker via Instagram

The Blink-182 drummer, 47, did not reveal the inspiration behind his new tattoo on his upper right thigh when he shared it on Instagram, writing simply in the caption, “Oh hey there.”

To many people in the comments, it seemed obvious that Barker’s new ink is a tribute to his wife, Kourtney Kardashian Barker.

Kourtney Kardashian Barker's eyes look almost identical to the ones her husband just tattooed on his leg. Jon Kopaloff / FilmMagic

“Omg that tattoo. Wow. They nailed kortneys eyes,” one person commented on Barker’s post.

“Definitely kourts eyes,” another person wrote.

With their dark brows and overall shape, the eyes do look a whole lot like Kardashian Barker’s — but they reminded some commenters of another family member.

“That Kim Kardashian eye tattoo is (fire),” one person commented.

“THOSE LOOK LIKE KIMS EYES,” another person wrote.

Kim Kardashian and her sister do have similar eyes. Phillip Faraone / Getty Images for Baby2Baby

A handful of people even wondered if the tattoo was a tribute to Barker’s mother-in-law, Kris Jenner.

Some guesses went further afield, with several people wondering whether the eyes were actually Michael Jackson’s.

“Looks like Michael Jackson’s eyes from the Dangerous album cover!” one person wrote, with another person chiming in, “That’s Michael Jackson eyes right?!? Or am I trippin??”

Could Barker's new tattoo be inspired by the late Jackson, seen here in 2002? Getty Images

The Michael Jackson theory may have been fueled by the fact that the soul-piercing eyes are peeking out above an older “In Memory” tattoo on Barker's leg.

“I honestly thought it was a memorial tattoo for Michael Jackson,” one commenter said.

There were a few other interesting guesses for who the mystery eyes belong to — including noted tattoo artist Kat Von D, as well as the late Amy Winehouse.

While Barker hasn’t confirmed the inspiration behind his latest tattoo, he’s made it clear over the years that he only has eyes for his wife — and in fact, he and Kardashian Barker are known for their tattoo-inspired tributes to each other.

Barker already has multiple tattoos honoring his other half, including her name inked on his chest — and a Virgin Mary design on Kardashian Barker’s wedding veil was inspired by one of her husband’s tattoos.

In September, Kardashian Barker told TODAY's Hoda Kotb the "Kourtney" tattoo is her favorite one and that she even did one of her husband's tattoos herself.

"I wrote ‘I love you’ in cursive writing," she explained.