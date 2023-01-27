Fans praise trans TikToker Dylan Mulvaney after facial feminization reveal: 'Stunning'

Dylan Mulvaney just shared a highly anticipated reveal with her fans and followers on social media: a glimpse of her new look.

The transgender stage star and activist, who has a TikTok following of more than 10 million, underwent facial feminization surgery late last year, and in a video that’s already earned her rave reviews, she unveiled her results on Jan. 27.

The clip, shared to Instagram, opens with a title card that reads, “Dylan Mulvaney starring in ‘The Face Reveal,’ before a red velvet curtain pulls back to show the 26-year-old delivering prima ballerina poses while the music of Tchaikovsky’s “Swan Lake” plays out. In between the poses, the camera lingers on Mulvaney’s new look.

Soon the scene cuts to a curtain call, where Mulvaney, dressed in an Audrey Hepburn-worthy black satin gown, takes a bow. Then, suddenly, the scenes cuts again, now taking the viewer backstage for a fourth-wall-breaking chat.

"I have a flair for the dramatics but it’s so good, right?” she says to the camera. “I’m so happy, and it’s still me. It’s just a little bit softer of a version."

That's the aim of the surgical procedures that come under the name facial feminization, which often involves augmenting the lips, cheekbones, jawline or other features to give what is considered a more feminine appearance.

"I just hope that all trans and nonbinary people can get the gender affirming resources that they need, because this is life changing — and sometimes life saving," Mulvaney said as the clip closed.

The comments that followed the post repeatedly raved about her "fierce" and "stunning" new appearance, and the praise didn't end there.

"She is the moment !!!!!❤️❤️❤️❤️," one fan wrote.

Another added, "THIS IS ICONIC BABE💖"

While yet another person dubbed Mulvaney "the most beautiful girl in the WORLD!!❤️"