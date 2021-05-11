The trailer for Kevin Hart's new movie 'Fatherhood' will make you laugh then cry

Grab a tissue and get ready to press play on the trailer for Kevin Hart’s new film.

While the actor-comedian brings his signature humor to “Fatherhood,” the dramedy about a single father struggling to make it all work after the death of his wife, is a true tearjerker, too.

On Monday, Netflix released the first peek at the movie based on the book “Two Kisses for Maddy: A Memoir of Loss & Love,” by Matthew Logelin, and in it, Hart plays the part of Matt, a newly widowed father who just wants to do right by his daughter.

"If you could have one parent, I wish you could've had your mom," Hart’s character says, setting the tone in the trailer as he cradles his infant in his arms. "She would've been better at it.”

Then, as he places flowers by his wife’s grave, he adds, “Mommy was the best."

"Fatherhood" debuts on Netflix June 18. Philippe Bosse / Netflix

And while Dad may not see himself as the best, what follows is a montage of scenes showing him trying his best — from first steps to first hairstyles to the first day of school. Because, as the trailer proves, just being there is the biggest job for any parent.

“Fatherhood” is the latest project from Higher Ground Productions, the production company launched by former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama, and in it, Hart is joined by stars Alfre Woodard, Lil Rel Howery, DeWanda Wise, Melody Hurd and Paul Reiser.

Melody Hurd and Kevin Hart in Netflix's "Fatherhood." Philippe Bosse / Netflix

See more from all of them when “Fatherhood” drops on Netflix June 18 — just two days before Father’s Day.