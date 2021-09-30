Watch the trailer for Judge Judy's new show featuring her granddaughter

All rise! "Judy Justice," starring legendary "Judge Judy" Sheindlin, is in session, at least in a new trailer released by IMDb TV Thursday.

The nearly two-minute trailer reveals a set that's going to look very familiar to fans of reality court shows, and to those who tuned into "Judge Judy," which ran for 25 seasons.

In the "Judy Justice" trailer, we get to see Sheindlin in action, just as sassy and to-the-point as ever. But she's got a solid team backing her up, including her granddaughter, Sarah Rose, as her law clerk!

"Sarah is wired like I am," says Sheindlin, 78, in the trailer. "She's a little snarky. I like that."