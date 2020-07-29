Tracy Morgan and wife Megan Wollover split after nearly 5 years of marriage

Former "Saturday Night Live" and "30 Rock" star Tracy Morgan and his wife of nearly five years, Megan Wollover, have separated.

"Sadly, after nearly five years of marriage, Megan and I are filing for divorce," Morgan said in a statement released to TODAY on Wednesday. "This is a challenging time for all involved, so I ask that you please respect our privacy."

Tracy Morgan and Megan Wollover at the Louis Vuitton Cruise 2020 Fashion Show in New York City in May 2019 Nicholas Hunt / Getty Images

Morgan, 51, and Wollover, 33, announced their engagement on the Emmys red carpet in 2011. They wed in August 2015, 14 months after he was nearly killed in a highway crash that took the life of his friend James "Jimmy Mack" McNair.

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha

In 2019, Morgan told Sunday TODAY that the crash influenced the making of his series "The Last O.G.," noting, "I got hit by a truck. I wasn't supposed to walk away from that. That truck was doing 75 miles per hour, and I walked away from that. Second chances is a beautiful thing."

The couple have one daughter together, Maven Sonae, 7. Morgan also has three adult children with ex Sabina Morgan.

June 2019, the five-year anniversary of the accident, saw Morgan thanking his wife and children for helping him recover.

Five years ago tonight, me and my friends, Jimmy Mac, Jeff, @ARDIEFUQUA, @HarrisStanton, Ty, & Joceleyn were in a horrific accident. There isn't a day that goes by that I don't miss my friend Jimmy Mac, who sadly lost his life that night. I love you Jimmy. — Tracy Morgan (@TracyMorgan) June 6, 2019

"There isn't a day that goes by that I don't miss my friend Jimmy Mac, who sadly lost his life that night. I love you Jimmy. I thank GOD for my family," he wrote in a series of posts on Twitter. "I am eternally grateful for the love and support they give me. My wife, daughter, sons, and friends are what got me back on my feet. I live every day trying to do right by them and the most of this second chance."

He also shared a remembrance last month, writing, "I can’t believe it has been six years since we lost our beloved friend Jimmy Mac. I pray he is resting in peace. Sending love to everyone that was in the van that night."

He spoke with People magazine in May about what quarantine had been like with his family. "We're taking this time to get closer — loving more and being patient with each other," he said at the time. "My life is always so busy, so now I get time to just be with my family."