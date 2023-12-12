Tracy Morgan ‘started crying’ after learning he’s related to Nas through a DNA test

Tracy Morgan and rapper Nas appear to go back further than their longtime friendship.

On Dec. 7, Morgan appeared on the “Connect The Dots” podcast. During a sit-down conversation with the show’s hosts, the 55-year-old comedian spoke about discovering during a yet-to-air episode of the PBS series “Finding Your Roots” that he and the “Street’s Disciple” rapper share DNA.

Tracy Morgan and Nas during VH1 Hip Hop Honors in New York City in 2004. Stephen Lovekin / FilmMagic

Representatives for Morgan and Nas did not immediately respond to TODAY.com‘s request for comment.

According to Morgan, the show’s genealogy experts uncovered his relationship to the 50-year-old rapper during an episode of the PBS series’ 10th season, which begins in January.

“I turn the last page, and guess who’s sitting there?” Morgan said during the podcast. “Nas. Me and Nas is third cousins on my mom’s side.”

Nas — whose legal name is Nasir bin Olu Dara Jones — has gone by several stage names, including Nasty Nas and Escobar. The rapper first gained critical acclaim for his debut album "Illmatic" in 1994. In 2021, the rapper won his first Grammy for his album “King’s Disease.”

“Me and Esco was always tight before that,” Morgan continued during the podcast. “I did a show years ago on Comedy Central called ‘One Mic,’ that was for Nas’ mom that just passed away. So me and Esco always been tight.”

Morgan went on to recall Nas’ emotional reaction to the news about their deep connection.

“I called him up, and I say, ‘Yo Esco,’ he said, ‘What up Trey?’” Morgan recalled. “And I said, ‘I just did 'Finding Your Roots.' Me and you related.”

According to Morgan, the news was enough to make both of them cry.

“He started crying, I started crying,” Morgan recalled. “And I said to him, ‘If you ever need me, I’m there, Cuz.’ He said, ‘Cuz, if you ever need me, I’m there.’”

Morgan shared that his episode of “Finding Your Roots” also tracks his ancestors’ forced displacement to the United States via slave ships.

“They went back 400 years on my father’s side and 400 years on my mother’s side. I thought I was big in my life till I found out what my great, great, great grandmother did,” Morgan continued. “My great, great, great, great, great grandfather’s name was Abraham Mack. I know the name of the slave masters who owned us, I got it right here on my phone and the slave ship.”

Morgan went on to underline his belief that people need to have an understanding of their roots.

“You need to know who you come from before you leave this earth. Know who you are and where you come from. Knowledge itself. I did a lot of crying. And no matter who you are, you’re gonna break down.”

According to PBS, Morgan will appear in Season 10, Episode 8 of “Finding Your Roots,” which is set to air on Feb. 20, 2024.