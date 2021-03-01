Tracy Morgan apologizes for mispronouncing 'Soul' at Golden Globes

Tracy Morgan is like any other actor who messed up his line — except the whole world noticed it.

The comedian had a viral moment during Sunday night’s Golden Globe Awards when he pronounced the movie “Soul” as “Sal” while announcing the winner for the best original movie score.

Watch TODAY All Day! Get the best news, information and inspiration from TODAY, all day long.

Tracy Morgan trying to read the word ‘SOUL’ is the funniest thing of all time. #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/X00JOq0l3Q — Korked Bats (@korkedbats) March 1, 2021

“And the Golden Globe goes to ... ‘Sal,’” he said.

He immediately realized his error and chuckled, as did the crowd. Before he could fix it, though, a message from winner Jon Batiste, who shared the award with Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, began playing.

Morgan later took to Twitter to own up to his mistake.

Sorry SOUL. I was thinking about the pizza I was going to get from my guy SAL on the way home!! — Tracy Morgan (@TracyMorgan) March 1, 2021

“Sorry SOUL. I was thinking about the pizza I was going to get from my guy SAL on the way home!!” he wrote.

Morgan is hardly the first celebrity to mispronounce something during a high profile awards show. In 2014, John Travolta had people scratching their heads when he called Idina Menzel “Adele Dazeem” at the Academy Awards.

Morgan is used to making people laugh, even if he usually plans on it, so the Twittersphere had some fun teasing the funnyman for his flub.

Speechless. Congrats to our entire #PixarSoul team for tonight’s Golden Globe win! And congrats to @JonBatiste @trent_reznor #atticusross for your much-deserved win for best score! Your music is a huge part of what makes SAL so special! pic.twitter.com/XSjo3niXpJ — Kemp Powers (@Powerkeni) March 1, 2021

“Speechless. Congrats to our entire #PixarSoul team for tonight’s Golden Globe win! And congrats to @JonBatiste @trent_reznor #atticusross for your much-deserved win for best score! Your music is a huge part of what makes SAL so special!” “Soul” co-director Kemp Powers wrote.

Nothing will ever be better than Tracy Morgan yelling “Sal!” instead of “Soul!” — Sam Sanders (@samsanders) March 1, 2021

"Nothing will ever be better than Tracy Morgan yelling 'Sal!' instead of 'Soul!'" someone else wrote.

Tracy Morgan yelling 'Sal' with his whole heart is the greatest moment of 2021 #GoldenGlobes2021 — ✨ call me jules ✨ (@iridscentmayhem) March 1, 2021

"Tracy Morgan yelling 'Sal' with his whole heart is the greatest moment of 2021," another person joked.

Congratulations to Sal! Tracy Morgan always brings the laughs 😂😂😂 #GoldenGlobes — Fortune Feimster (@fortunefunny) March 1, 2021

"Congratulations to Sal! Tracy Morgan always brings the laughs," comedian Fortune Feimster wrote.

Tracy Morgan screaming “Sal!” when announcing that Soul won Best Score is just another instance of life imitating 30 Rock — thomas, los angeles style (@thomaskuklenski) March 1, 2021

"Tracy Morgan screaming 'Sal!' when announcing that Soul won Best Score is just another instance of life imitating 30 Rock," someone else wrote, alluding to Morgan's work on the NBC comedy.

The movie that Tracy Morgan thought won the Golden Globe pic.twitter.com/uXuxSdWpWN — Jeremy Layton (@JeremyLayt0n) March 1, 2021

"The movie that Tracy Morgan thought won the Golden Globe," another person wrote, alongside a photo of Sal Vulcano from truTV's hidden camera series "Impractical Jokers."